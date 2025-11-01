Adult Daughter Tried Hard To Be Kind To Her New Stepmom, But Unfortunately Her Stepmom Isn’t Extending Her The Same Courtesy

When our parents remarry, the resulting blended family can certainly take some getting used to.

And that’s regardless of whether you’re an adult or a child.

But the woman in this story has really tried to be nice to her stepmom – but unfortunately this sentiment doesn’t go both ways.

Read on to find out what happened to make her call her stepmom out once and for all.

AITA for asking my dad’s new wife to stop commenting on my love life? I’m a 24-year-old woman, and my dad remarried last year to a woman who is 39. At first I tried really hard to get along with her since my parents’ divorce was messy and I figured she makes my dad happy so I should give her a chance. The problem is she has this constant habit of making comments about me being single. It started light like saying “you’re too picky” or “when are you going to bring someone home?”

Yikes! Let’s see how she responded to this.

I brushed it off because whatever, families tease each other sometimes. But it has gotten worse over time. At dinner recently she kept going on about how “at your age I already had two kids” and “you’re not going to be young forever.” She even joked in front of my cousins that maybe I should lower my standards because, “you are not exactly a supermodel.” Everyone laughed awkwardly and I honestly wanted to crawl out of my skin.

So the woman decided it was time to address her step-mom’s behavior.

I pulled her aside after and told her that her comments make me feel bad and I’d appreciate if she stopped. She acted all offended and said I was being dramatic and sensitive, and that she’s just trying to help me “not end up alone.” My dad later told me I was rude and that she was just “looking out for me” because she cares.

All this has left the woman feeling uncomfortable around her family.

Now I feel like I’m in this weird spot where if I don’t say anything she keeps making these digs, but if I do stand up for myself my dad says I’m disrespectful. My friends think I did nothing wrong, but my dad says I hurt her feelings and need to apologize. So am I wrong for asking my dad’s new wife to stop commenting on my love life? AITA?

There’s showing concern – which is a heartfelt and serious conversation – and making jokes at someone else’s expense.

And it’s clear that her stepmom is doing the latter.

Moreover, her stepmom is refusing to adapt after realizing she’s hurt her step-daughter – not a good look for anyone.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought the step-mom’s behavior was showing exactly who she was.

And others encouraged her to call her out in public.

While this Redditor provided her with the perfect comeback.

Her love life is none of her step-mom’s business, and her behavior is proving just how unkind and insensitive she really is.

And now the fact that her dad is ganging up on her too puts her in a really uncomfortable situation.

She’s been too nice for too long: next time she needs to address the issue head-on, no matter who it is in front of.

It’s what her step-mom deserves.

