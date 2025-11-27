November 27, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘Always pad. It is brand new.’ – A TikTokker Said She Found Mold Inside Her Sanitary Pad

by Matthew Gilligan

Hmmm, this is a bit disturbing…

A TikTokker named Kris posted a video and showed folks why she became incredibly concerned when she held a brand new Always sanitary pad up to a light to examine it.

In the video, Kris held the pad up to a light and there appeared to be all kinds of spots inside of it.

She said, “Always pad. It is brand new.”

When Kris took the pad out of the light, she couldn’t see anything on it.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Please be aware of this. @Always why does a brand new just out of the bag pad have mold on it?”

Check out the video.

Please be aware of this. @Always why does a brand new just out of the bag pad have mold on it? #fyp #women #womenshealth

And Kris isn’t the only person complaining about Always pads.

Check out what another TikTokker had to say about what she found.

After probably 26 years of using @always, I found this in my pad this evening. At first glance, I just thought it was a dyed piece of the pad. Nope. A live maggot, sewn in the pad, that I JUST opened, from a package of pads I bought maybe 2-3 weeks ago. WTF. Ladies, check your shit before you put it in your undies. I don’t even want to think about what could have happened if I didn’t see it. #alwayspad #maggot #ewwww

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this individual spoke up.

That certainly doesn’t look good…

