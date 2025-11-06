An Expert in Money-Saving Shared How People Can Get Their Internet Bills Lowered

Are all of us trying to find creative ways to save money here and there?

Her name is Sabrina and she took to the social media platform and gave viewers advice about how they can potentially save money on their internet bills.

Sabrina said her method has a 100% success rate and she laid out what viewers need to say to customer service representatives.

She said, “Hi, my name is [insert name]. I saw that my internet went up about $25 this month. Unfortunately, I’m not able to afford that. So if I can’t get it down to the rate that it was last month, I’m gonna have to cancel. Is this something you can help me with?”

Sabrina explained, “If they say no the first time, continue to reiterate that you can’t afford it and you’re going to have to cancel.”

She added, “If you don’t get a cheaper rate, they will continue to pass you along until somebody does it.”

@savingmoneysabrina I hope this helps you save some money on your bill! Important note tho: when I say that I will “have to cancel,” I actually do mean it. Sometimes you’ll have to get close to cancelling for anything to happen. Trust the process! #howtosavemoney ♬ original sound – savingmoneysabrina

