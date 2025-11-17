An Indignant Woman Told Him That Employees Shouldn’t Park Out Front, And Later, Accused Him Of Lying About Being A Charity Worker

There are plenty of entitled people out there, but some people really take it to the next level.

You work for the supermarket, stop pretending to be someone else So this has happened to me today and I needed to share it somehow. Therefore I am putting it into the ether of the internet and not expecting anyone to read it. (TL;DR at the end) I’d just got out of my beat-up old car, having parked in a Waitrose car park, and was routing around for what I needed when I became aware of someone standing behind me. I turned around to see a well-dressed lady who I would guess was early to mid-50s and the interaction went something like this*:

Lurker “Employees should park their cars out of sight. This is for customers!” Me “Sorry?” Lurker “You must move it. I don’t care if it’s convenient. You should move” Bearing in mind I am wearing a Marvin the Martian t-shirt, suit trousers and dress shoes, I was at best perplexed, baffled and straight-up confused. She continued “I expect certain standards. We pay for the quality and you should know this” I would love to say I came back with a witty retort but instead, I stared, probably stuttered, and she took the opportunity to turn away and made her way in.

Considering these types of interactions are not uncommon in my world, I was still trying to get my head around this so, after a little dithering, decided to go back to what I was doing. For those who are unaware, Waitrose is an upmarket supermarket open to the general public at large. It is, as far as I know, open to anyone and everyone. As it happens, I’m also not an employee. Why was I there? I had been graciously invited by a group of local charities to provide expert insight into disability and unpaid care situations. I work for a national charity in that area of work. That is my job. So I grabbed my bag of leaflets, popped up to say who the charity was and my privacy tent, and headed in. The privacy tent is important. If the brilliant local workers can’t support someone, it is likely to be a difficult and highly personal situation and this gives people a chance to share out of the public’s view**. I said hello to the organisers, from the supermarket and the local charities, set up and popped into the tent to change into my branded garb.

At this point, I heard the first people come around and I took the chance to take a few deep breaths before starting. It is surprisingly unsettling to know you are about to start asking people to share intimate parts of their lives and then have the ego to say ‘and I know how to make this better’. It’s something that, depsite being for the most part true, I will never be comfortable with. Local charity worker (LCW) “OP, are you ready? We have someone here for you” Me “Yep, yeah, of course.” Pops head out of tent. “Oh” Lurker “That’s not funny (to LCW), (to me) what do you think you’re doing in there?” Me “Sorry?” Sidenote: I really say sorry too much. Lurker “You have no idea how insulting this is. I want your manager. and you (turning to LCW), who is your boss?”

LCW *Clearly confused “This is OP, he is from this ‘national charity’ and is offering expert advice” Lurker “No he isn’t” LCW “Uh. He is” Me *Finally getting composure back “Hi, I’m OP, I work for ‘national charity’ and I am the subject expert for this nation in X, Y and Z. We are [about to go into pater] Lurker “Stop it! No, I saw you outside. This isn’t funny. You can’t get people’s hopes up” Me “I’m sorry (she what I mean) but no, I really am the subject expert. Here, let me show you some of the resources I wrote” Lurker “Don’t insult me. I want to speak to your manager” Grabbed a guide and stormed off.

I didn’t have time to dwell on this. A lovely lady with her autistic son was waiting patiently to see me next. She was clearly a bit bewildered as well and asked if I really did work for who I said I did. I offered to pull up the website and show myself but she decided the branded clothing with staff across it was probably good enough. After a complex 20 minutes but at least a route forward for that lady. I was expecting another person when a very sheepish supermarket manager (SM) was waiting.

SM “Were you rude to this lady?” *gesturing to Lurker Me “No, she has been rude to me though” SM “Oh?” So I proceeded, with interjections from the local charity worker confirming my side of the story, what had happened. Once I get going my confidence and communication does improve significantly. The supermarket manager turned and simply asked the Lurker to leave. Lurker “I haven’t even started my shopping yet” SM “I am asking you to leave my store” Lurker “You’re protecting your employee pretending to be a charity! *Rather aggressively stepping to the manager “You’re as bad as he is” SM “Please leave now or I will have you escorted out” Lurker “Really” SM, who seemed to have divined security out of nowhere, “Yes. Please leave” Lurker “Fine” and pushes a bunch of leaflets off a nearby table.

And to be fair, she did leave. There was much apologising and I got a free bacon and brie sandwich which I very much enjoyed. It’s that type of supermarket. On the plus side, I have helped a few people and it seems to have been a successful (and, outside of this, an uneventful event). Yet I still can’t help but wonder why she needed support and if she could have been helped. I really hope she took the leaflet and gets in touch. Although, I might get a colleague to front that enquiry. I’m not sure she will ever believe who I am. TL;DR: Woman decided I was a supermarket employee and then wouldn’t believe I could help her when she discovered why I was there and didn’t get her shopping done. *I.e as close as I can remember

