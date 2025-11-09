Woman Orders Police Officer To Turn Off Flashing Lights On Ambulance, But He Explains That He’s Not A Paramedic

If you saw an ambulance in the road with flashing lights on, would you feel the need to tell someone to turn off the lights, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one police officer shares what happens when an annoying lady asks him to turn off the flashing lights on an ambulance.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I’m not a paramedic tho I’m a cop and was mistaken for a paramedic. I have basic first aid and have a defib in my cruiser, but that’s it. Often cops and paramedics get called to the same call even if technically it’s purely medical and there’s nothing job specific for me to do that the paramedics can’t do. Often I’ll hang out for a little while longer after it’s been determined I’m not really needed just in case the paramedics change their mind due to the patient getting violent or something.

The uniforms are similar, but there are obvious differences.

Of note, we have similar uniforms, but I have a red stripe down my pants, carry a gun, and the have word POLICE in huge letters on my back and the front of my vest, while paramedics have PARAMEDIC written on them. If you’re literate, and know paramedics don’t carry guns, you can tell the difference. Also if a cop tells you that they’re not a paramedic, that should be a strong hint too.

There was a medical emergency.

Today I was on scene when a kid started having some sort of medical emergency where he couldn’t breathe properly. Paramedics show up lights and sirens and get him into the back of their ambulance. They left the lights on as they’re blocking a lane. Once they get the kid in the ambulance I’m standing outside waiting for them to head off. My cruiser was parked a couple meters from where I was standing as well.

One onlooker is more concerned about the lights than the kid.

A lady comes up to us and goes, “you need to turn off those lights” And I reply with, “They aren’t my lights, they’re paramedics, and they’re a little busy right now probably saving a life” Lady replies with, “Those lights can cause a seizure! How dare you put people in danger like that? That’s so irresponsible!” “Well, I’m not a paramedic, I’m a cop so they’re not mine.” I gestured to my vest which says in huge white letters on navy blue POLICE.

Nobody was having a seizure.

I looked around. The kid’s family was standing at the other side of the ambulance and were basically the only other people there. A few people are in the area were paying no mind to us at all, and this lady herself was definitely not having a seizure in my non-medically professional medical opinion.

He tried to get the lady to leave.

“Look, the lights are on for a reason. It’s for driver safety to alert drivers that there’s an ambulance in the middle of the road. You aren’t having a seizure and neither is anyone else so if you don’t mind please move along.” I hate crowding at scenes. Some of this kid’s family was close by and they did not need random strangers causing a commotion and adding more stress to an already stressful situation.

She was still upset.

“I cannot believe how rude you are” she yells back, “I’m going to complain to your boss” “You can definitely tell my boss I didn’t turn off ambulance lights. My badge number is (xxxxx). If the lights are ticking you off so much you are welcome to leave, you’re in a public area free for people to come and go in” “Unbelievable!” She stomped off after that which was good. I haven’t yet received that complaint. Probably because I’m not a paramedic.

That lady was being really unreasonable. The lights weren’t causing a problem for anyone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That lady really needed to mind her own business.

A former EMT shares their experience.

How you ask really matters.

Another person shares some information about what causes seizures.

There’s no place for a busybody during a medical emergency.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.