Auditor Told Angry Customer She Didn’t Work For The Company, But The Woman Followed Her Through The Building Screaming About Bad Service

You never really believe “those” customers exist until one decides to make you their personal villain.

So, what would you do if a stranger at work mistook you for an employee, refused to listen when you explained you didn’t work there, and chased you through the building, yelling at you for bad service?

Would you try to calm her down? Or would you keep walking until you were able to shake her?

In the following story, one auditor finds herself in this exact situation and learns just how far an angry customer will go.

Here’s the full scoop.

I didn’t realize this type of person was real, until today So, my job is kind of specific, so I’m going to be intentionally vague. My work location is at an entertainment company, but I do not work for the entertainment company. Instead, I am a third party specifically there to audit/make sure the entertainment corp is performing above board, not breaking any laws, etc. I am officially neutral and separate from the business. Most people ignore me, because all of entertainment corp wears a uniform, where I just am regulated to business wear. I do, however, have a small badge I wear. It is different from the rest of the staff, but it is a badge.

Here’s where she first encountered the woman.

Anyway, I’m walking through the building from my station for the day to the assignment area so I can clock out, and a woman is blocking the door. She is holding a soda in her hand. Her face is red and angry. Oh boy. “Grab that server for me,” she tells me, pointing at a server across the room. I hesitate for a second, because I’m really supposed to interact with the staff as little as possible and I’m not even supposed to walk through certain areas… Like the one the server is standing in. But whatever, so I kind of walk toward the server, but not into the zone, and wave to get his attention and point him toward the woman.

Angry, the woman began following her.

He’s approaching her, following behind me. I figure he’s got the situation and I go to walk behind her through the doorway she’s still blocking. I step around her, and as I do so, she starts telling me that something is wrong with her soda. I hold my arms up defensively and calmly state, “I don’t work for Entertainment Corp.” BIG MISTAKE. She’s irate and has absolutely abandoned the server instead to follow me through the area, yelling about how “you DO work here,” and how I have an “attitude problem.”

Luckily, she was able to ditch the woman at this point.

I, once again am put into a weird spot, since I am supposed to engage customers minimally. This woman is irate and I am not going to fight her in the middle of the area. I cross into the separate section for my company, leaving her behind. I immediately walk to my manager and start telling him what has happened. As I’m talking, she starts yelling from the fenced-off area, pointing at me. “WHAT IS HER NAME? I WANT TO SPEAK TO A MANAGER. BAH BAH BAH.” I looked at my manager and just said, “That’s her.”

Her manager had to straighten everything out.

He then met with her and one of Entertainment Corp’s staff to try to explain the situation. Apparently, she tried to make up something and say my manager also did something wrong. I heard her yell about how “customer service is her industry, and she knows how to treat people.” Ooookay. I admit, I could have coddled her more. “I am so sorry about your drink, ma’am, but this gentleman right here will fix that for you, ‘Kay punkin?”, but I was not expecting her to go on a tirade through the entire building, following me and yelling. Honestly, I think she was just upset already and looking for someone to take it out on.

Wow! No wonder the server kept going!

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this woman.

Here’s a funny thought.

This sounds about right.

Perhaps others thought this same thing.

According to this person, she mistook her for the manager.

What a nightmare woman!

It’s a good thing she was able to get away pretty quickly.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.