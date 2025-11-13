Barista Was Scolded By His Boss For Being “Rude” To A Customer, So He Gave Her The Sweetest Revenge With Over-The-Top Kindness

Some customers are simply impossible to please.

This man was working as a barista at a small neighborhood coffee shop.

A rude and entitled customer decided to complain about his attitude.

So his boss demanded he be “nicer.” He followed that advice to the extreme.

Customer complained I was “rude” A couple of weeks ago, my boss gave me a talking-to. For reference, I work at a very small independent neighborhood coffee shop. I know most of the regulars by order, and the newbies, I can generally give a good time to. This particular customer, however regular she is, is absolutely garbage. Rude, entitled, belittling, disrespectful—you name it.

Usually, I try to give minimal interaction, but one day, I apparently didn’t do things just right. So I get to work one day, and the boss tells me he’s gotten a complaint. Now, I’ve been there for almost 13 years. Aside from the growing pains of starting what is the equivalent of a coffee shop version of a dive bar, I have had complaints that I can count on one hand. Anyway, he goes on to tell me that a customer has complained that I’ve been rude and dismissive. I say, okay. I will definitely be mindful of things with this customer moving forward.

Cue malicious compliance. Every. Single. Time. I have seen her since, she gets the absolute, over-the-top, Stepford barista treatment. Think June Cleaver ratcheted up to 13. Just pouring on the “Midwestern nice” like a thick saccharine syrup.

I’ve been doing this for at least two, maybe two and a half weeks. And believe me when I say that it drives me absolutely out of my mind to do it. It takes so much energy to treat this human this way. Except today. Today, I gave her the exact same treatment as I have been. Except today, she made a crucial error. She let it slip that the way I talk to her is irritating.

When I tell you I haven’t had such a rush of happy brain chemicals in almost a decade, it’s not a lie. And now that I know it annoys her, it’ll keep happening. Because now, it’s not going to take excess energy to do it. Now, it’s fueled by spite.

Sometimes, the sweetest revenge comes with a smile.

