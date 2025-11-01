Big Brother Gave His 14-Year-Old Sister And Her Date A Ride To A Coffee Shop, But She’s Giving Him The Silent Treatment For Staying

There’s no guidebook to being a brother with a younger sister. The guy in this story thought he did a good job.

AITA for sitting on the other side of the coffee shop during my sister’s first date? I have a 14 year old sister, whom we’ll call Abigail for the sake of this post. Abigail has her first ever boyfriend, so of course she went on her very first date recently.

She asked me if I could drive them to the coffee shop, and I said yes. I drove them there, and then went and sat on the other side of the place. I didn’t talk to them once, except for when I had to pay for their drinks/snacks. As soon as the boyfriend was out of the car after we dropped him off, Abigail started getting upset with me.

Apparently I embarrassed her in front of this guy by sticking around and apparently she’s “Not a baby and doesn’t need a big brother to protect her.” I am now getting the silent treatment from Abigail. AITA for sitting on the other side of the coffee shop during my sister’s first date?

