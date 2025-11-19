Birthday Girl Wanted A Fun Celebration With Friends, But Her Overdramatic Friend Ruined It By Sulking About The Service At Dinner

Birthday celebrations are supposed to be fun, not dramatic.

But when one friend didn’t get her dessert on time, a simple dinner turned sour fast.

Now the birthday girl is wondering if she really did something wrong, or if her friend just way overreacted.

AITA for not taking care of my friend order during my birthday? I invited five of my friends to celebrate my birthday — first to an interactive event and then to a restaurant. Nothing fancy, not even a reservation. Everyone ordered their own dinner except one friend, let’s call her Mary, who only got dessert. We got our dinners, but Mary didn’t.

Mary grew increasingly impatient as time went on.

Some time passed — we were almost done eating our dinners, but Mary was still waiting for her dessert. She asked the waitress to hurry up, and the waitress apologized and said she’d let the kitchen know. After five more minutes with no progress, Mary went up to the waitress and told her she didn’t want anything anymore. The waitress apologized again and promised she’d bring it out soon, but Mary declined. I didn’t intervene at all.

The birthday girl tried to make it right with Mary, but Mary said it was fine.

When we went to grab cakes at the next place, I offered to buy something for Mary, but she declined. After the whole event, Mary said she needed to go home instead of staying over.

However, it became clear Mary didn’t actually mean this.

She barely talked to me or anyone else, and the next day she told me that I was awful and should be ashamed because I hadn’t treated her right as a host. She said I should have done something when she didn’t get her dessert on time.

The birthday girl can’t believe Mary would expect this from her.

In my and the four other invitees’ opinions, she’s an adult (30+), and she shouldn’t act like that — especially at someone else’s birthday. But that’s a different story.

Mary continues to cause drama in the friend group.

She’s demanding an apology — and if she had just told me calmly that she felt wronged, maybe I’d give it. But after her rude behavior, I declined. AITA for not treating her “right” on my birthday?

It’s hard to please everyone, especially when they expect perfection from a casual birthday dinner.

The birthday girl just wanted a fun night out with friends, but ended up with a side of guilt she never ordered.

Real adults speak up for what they need, not sulk in the corner.

