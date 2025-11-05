Bookstore Worker Had To Keep Working Throughout A Remodel, Until One Day They Tripped Over A Gatorade Bottle Into A Table Saw, Causing A Piece Of Plywood To Crash Onto Them

Construction areas can be very dangerous, so you have to be careful whenever you enter them.

What would you do if your store was getting an upgrade, but corporate wouldn’t let you close, so you had to keep working in the construction zone?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and one day they tripped over a Gatorade bottle, falling into a table saw, and getting injured in the process.

When a Gatorade bottle attacks. This takes place around 2009, when my retail adventures began, and when I was a supervisor of a small yet national bookstore company.

Like the original Tron movie, the store didn’t age well with our new products. When the regional manager came, she decided to talk with corporate to remodel the entire place. The kicker, we had to stay open while being remodeled. My manager at the time, we’ll label him as M for now, was probably the best manager I’ve ever worked for.

He was as chill and fun as he was hard working. He really developed my drive for work, but we both failed to see the logic of staying open during the high parts of the remodel. You have to realize we’re not just talking about replacing a few shelves or painting. We were adding an entire NEW SECTION to the store for a different feature of the bookstore chain that other stores had and we didn’t.

We were also redoing the electrical, re-carpeting. The works. Me: So do customers have to wear hard hats or something?

M: Maybe if they buy a book we’ll give them a free hard hat. This took place throughout the entire summer of 2009.

Thankfully that is our slowest time of the year, but it seemed so busy during the remodel. Every now and then I had to move into the construction zone to take care of some work as being a supervisor I had to oversee (aka help the construction guys) with that work at times. It was normal, as they weren’t really contracted but guys who actually worked for our corporate store chain. Overall they were pretty cool guys.

M: So, remember when you were cut by smooth glass? Make sure you’re careful in the construction zone… I am pretty accident prone, and when I say “pretty accident prone” I’m more “How the crap did that happen?” prone.

I took his advice to heart. In fact I took his advice so close to my heart, that while in the construction zone, I tripped over an empty Gatorade bottle that one of the construction guys drank and put down. With my grace after I tripped over it, the bottle tipped to its side. Like a drunk Celtic dancer, I stepped on it after I tripped on it.

Because Gatorade bottles are round, I then began to fall forward as the round bottle slipped under my massive foot. Knowing my fate, I attempted to grab onto the nearest table to me to break my fall. I felt that luck had trumped my grace, as there was a table was on my left. However to my joy turned horror, I realized it was a table saw.

Thankfully I didn’t hit the saw blade as it was enclosed, but instead slapped my hand onto a piece of partially cut plywood on my way down to the ground. The board flipped up, and my fall continued. Knowing that I was doomed to face plant the ground, I attempted to place my hands on the ground to absorb the fall.

However because I tried to grab the table, my body turned a bit, and my chest nailed the base of the table saw. I then attempted to pop up quickly as a recovery, but hit my head on the table saw as the wooden board fell on top of me. After rubbing my head in disgrace, I then arose from my epic fall. One of the construction guys asked if I was okay.

I was sore but felt okay, even though a giant board fell on me and I landed on a table saw. As I began to walk I realized I rolled my ankle on the Gatorade bottle also. Nonetheless I actually felt just a little sore, and walked off the ankle. Later in the day, I began selling as usual, when a customer pointed to my chest.

Customer: I think you’re bleeding. I looked down and saw a massive spot of blood seeping through my undershirt, and the white polo shirt I was wearing. Me: Oh check that out.

The customer laughed, but it was the kind of awkward looks-like-you-got-stabbed kind of laugh. You know the kind I’m sure. I ran to the back room after she purchased her items, and saw this massive wound on my chest. I then went to my manager. Me: (Casually) Where is the first aid kit?

M: (Back turned to me working on something) What kind of question is that? You’re the king of that thing. But you’re right, we moved it. I’m sure it missed you. Me: Yeah you can shut up. I need one of those large bandages and probably an alcohol swab. He then turned around

M: (Looks at my chest, and then looks at my arm which is also cut, then laughs) Did you get in a fight with a bear? Me: No. If you must know a Gatorade bottle just beat the crap out of me. And his friend, Mr. Table Saw.

M: I never thought those two were acquainted. Me: Looks like they’ve known each other for a while, and were planning this.

I then treated my wound(s). It was near time for me to head out anyway, so I drove home a bit early since my shirt was all bloody. Needless to say, watch out for Gatorade bottles…and table saws.

This could have been much worse, but it was still pretty bad. I hope they got the wounds checked out by a doctor.

