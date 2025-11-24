Boyfriend Chose To Keep Working Instead Of Greeting His Girlfriend’s Cousin Who Was Delivering A Package, So She Accused Him Of Being Rude To Her Family

In some relationships, small requests can carry hidden tests.

When his girlfriend demanded he leave his desk to greet her cousin who was delivering a package, it started an argument over convenience versus courtesy.

But her unreasonable request said way more about her expectations than it did about his manners.

AITA for not going out to receieve a package for my gf? Me and my girlfriend don’t live together, but we live near each other. Today, she was expecting a package that would be handed off by her cousin.

He thought they had already worked out a plan.

Her cousin’s office is closer to my house, so we decided he could just drop it off at the guard house of my village since I would be busy working (I work from home).

But it became clear his girlfriend expected something else entirely.

My girlfriend then texts me that her cousin is in front of the guard house and that I should meet him outside because it’s common courtesy. We had agreed that he would just leave the package with the guards, but she insists. I said, “Just have him leave it there and I’ll pick it up in a while.”

This turned into a huge thing.

She said I’m rude and that I don’t care about her family. AITA?

Sometimes people mistake “courtesy” for constant availability, which is just plain unreasonable.

What did Reddit have to say?

Just because he works from home doesn’t mean he’s readily available the entire time.

His girlfriend is really showing a lack of respect.

This really should have been discussed ahead of time.

This story doesn’t exactly paint his girlfriend in the best light.

All that matters in the end was that the package was dropped off, but his girlfriend doesn’t seem to see it that way.

If she cared that much, maybe she should have arranged to meet her cousin herself.

