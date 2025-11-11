Bride Accused Her Maid Of Honor Of Making The Wedding About Herself, But The Maid Of Honor Has No Idea What She’s Talking About

It is a big honor to be asked to be the maid of honor for someone, but it is also a lot of work (and sometimes, it costs a lot of money).

What would you do if the bride was acting really weird leading up to the wedding, and then after the wedding got upset with you about things you didn’t do, and finally blocked you?

That is what happened to the maid of honor in this story, and now she is left hurt and confused about what happened.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA as maid of honor for bringing it up three weeks after the wedding? I was Maid of Honor for my best friend of ten years.

I threw her bridal shower and planned a three-day bachelorette trip, which she originally asked for. She seemed to expect me to finance almost everything aside from the Airbnb, which I did, and covered all her trip expenses. I was a full-time pre-med student with a full-time job, newly diagnosed with a thyroid disorder, and dealing with my boyfriend cheating on me, but I still put all of that aside for her wedding year.

This seems really rude.

She never communicated with me. She always told her sister everything instead of me, even though I was the one planning. I would have to drag answers out of her, and she often got annoyed when I asked questions. At one point, I planned the bachelorette with a theme we had agreed on months before, only to find out from her mother-in-law that she had changed it and never told me.

No, things don’t seem to be ok.

Her MIL even asked if things were okay, which led me to say I think she might be upset and that I’ll call her back but I called and she seemed fine so I told the MIL that all is good. During the bachelorette, she barely spoke to me. When I asked if we could stop for food anywhere like Taco Bell after not eating all day, she acted like it was a huge inconvenience.

What is wrong with this woman?

She had told me nightlife was off-limits, but then during the trip she asked about nightlife plans and disregarded the list of restaurants I made away from night life, which made me look unprepared. At the wedding, she didn’t ask me for help once. She only asked her sister (she has 3). The photographer asked if she wanted a picture with me, and she said she wanted more with her sisters. I didn’t get a single picture with her till I asked at the very end, and that one came out blurry.

Something is going on, why won’t they just tell her.

Her sister also made passive digs at me throughout the day. Three weeks later, I went to her house to pick up things. She asked about the wedding and I listed all the positive things.

Ok, she is talking to her at least.

She kept asking if there was “anything else,” so I said her sister had been rude and that I wished she’d asked me for help. I also asked if she’d been upset with me, explaining the photographer moment as an example. She denied it happened, so I was confused and she doesn’t know what I’m talking about so I said ok and let it go.

What? What did she make up?

Another three weeks later, she said she wants to talk and I went over and she said she’d spent weeks calling people from the wedding and that they all told her I made things up. She said I should have never brought anything up. And I said it’s been weeks since the wedding. She said I ruined her “cloud 9” happiness, that I was selfish and a bad friend, and that I made everything about me.

These two are not at all on the same page.

I told her I never expected her to focus on me, only that I had felt excluded and wanted to make sure I hadn’t upset her. I also said I didn’t deserve to be called selfish after everything I did despite my own personal struggles.

Something weird is happening here, but I have no idea what.

She insisted I was mad, she focused on herself, accused me of talking badly about her to her MIL (which wasn’t true), and then blocked me without letting me respond. It’s been almost a year.

I bet she is really confused. None of this makes sense. Someone is either lying or acting on very bad information.

Let’s see if the people in the comments on Reddit have anything to say about it.

Here is someone who says to never talk to the woman again.

Sadly, I think this commenter might be right.

Yeah, I don’t see what the bride could have wanted.

Maybe the bride didn’t need anything.

Is this friendship even worth keeping?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.