Bride-To-Be Planned To Have Her Wedding At Her Dad’s House To Save Money, But Her Mom Flipped Out Because She Doesn’t Get Along With Dad’s New Wife

AITA for wanting to have my wedding at my Dad’s house? My parents are divorced. My dad remarried someone he met years after their divorce, but my mom did not. They have been separated since 2002. My partner’s parents are together, but their backyard isn’t big enough for a wedding. Neither is my mom’s backyard.

For background, my parents never got along well, and my mom dislikes the woman he’s with. Despite this, I was able to have them all at my apartment for a Christmas party without issue. My partner and I are trying to save money to get a house, so we’re looking into having a smallish wedding. My dad hosts parties at his place often and said we could have our wedding there. I thought this was a great idea.

We don’t have a date yet, and we’re just discussing different ideas. My mom heard about it from my sister and flipped out on me. She claims my dad’s wife would not allow her to help decorate (not true). She also said that she’s suffered long enough, and I clearly do not care about her if I go through with it.

I thought my mom could put her personal feelings about my dad’s wife to the side for the sake of my wedding. This would be just a few hours long, anyway. We would not even be entering their house as my dad has a refurbished garage he uses to cater food for parties and rents a port-a-potty for guests to use. So, AITA for wanting to save money and have my wedding at my dad’s? Or is my mom the jerk for making my wedding day about her?

