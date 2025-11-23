College Girl Cares More About What’s Convenient For Her Than What’s Convenient For Everyone Else, But One Day She Has To Face The Consequences

Imagine working in a college dorm checking IDs. If a college student made your life more difficult by standing somewhere convenient for her but inconvenient for you, would you call her out on it or let your actions do the talking?

In this story, one person is in this situation and chooses the second approach.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Stand wherever is convenient for you? I’ll put your card wherever is convenient for me. So I have this part-time on-campus job as a front desk proctor at one of the dorms at Northeastern Boston. Basically, I sit there, check IDs, and let residents and their guests in; it’s a pretty straightforward job. The setup is simple: there’s a desk in the middle, an entry door on my left, an exit on my right, and the card reader is on my right side of the desk. The normal process is people walk up to the front of the desk, show their ID, I tap it, and let them in. It takes about 30 seconds, and everyone does it this way.

But there’s always that one person.

Except this one girl. She decides standing at the front is too much work, I guess, so she walks past the entire front desk and stands on my left side near the entrance, expecting me to turn completely around, take her card, turn back to my right to tap it, then turn around again to give it back. She did this a couple of times, and I was already annoyed, but whatever, I was busy with my own work and didn’t want to deal with it. But then she comes back later with her friend, putting on this fake accent, trying to impress them, and does the same thing again.

Her friend sounds a lot more reasonable.

Her friend is standing at the front desk all confused like a normal person, and quietly asks, “Are we allowed to stand here?” And this girl literally says with full attitude, “yeahhh it’s more convenient for me to stand here.” That’s when I lost it internally. I took both their cards, signed them in, and instead of turning around to hand them back like she expected, I straight up slammed both cards on the far right end of the desk. Complete opposite side from where she was standing.

The girl still didn’t move.

Gave them a dead stare and went back to my laptop like I didn’t give a care. Her friend had to awkwardly walk all the way around to grab the cards while Miss convenient stood there processing what just happened. If it’s convenient for you to make me turn around, then it’s convenient for me to make you walk around. Simple as that. Sometimes you gotta give people a reality check without saying a word.

It would’ve been better if her friend hadn’t been there so she would have to be the one to actually be inconvenienced instead of her friend.

