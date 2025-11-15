Concertgoer Ditched The Uber Plan And Walked To The Subway Instead, But Her Decision To Skip The Wait Left Her Friend Feeling Betrayed

Plans can change fast when chaos hits, especially after a packed concert.

Imagine leaving a show with your best friend and realizing traffic is gridlocked, Uber drivers are canceling, and you’ve still got miles to go before home.

Would you sit on the sidewalk and wait it out? Or would you suggest walking to the subway, even if your friend’s feet are hurting?

In the following story, one concertgoer finds herself facing this very decision and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened next.

AITA for walking to the subway with my friend after a concert despite previously agreeing to share a Uber with her on our way home? My friend and I went to a concert together, and we had previously agreed to share an Uber to go back home. But after the concert, the traffic was insane in the area of the venue, both from people who had parked nearby and the line of taxi and Uber drivers. It was just pure chaos. So after the third driver cancelled on us, I suggested to my friend that we join the mob that was walking to the subway; it was not a short walk, but it seemed the best and quickest way for us to get back home.

Her friend started acting weird.

She argued with me a bit (I could see she was not down to walk; her feet were hurting, but so were mine), yet she eventually agreed. Thirty minutes later, we’re in the subway, and she is barely talking to me. So I asked her what was wrong, and she said I had agreed to share a car with her and had changed the plans. She said she was perfectly happy to wait for a car as long as she could sit by the sidewalk. She was acting like I forced her to walk all the way to the subway station when she was completely exhausted and couldn’t manage.

At this point, she found the whole thing very unfair.

And I thought she was being unfair because the waiting time for an Uber not only meant we’d both get home later than we did (and I had things to do the next morning), but also that the prices were way higher than I was expecting to pay due to high demand. Plus she could always refuse my suggestion to walk to the subway, which in her view is not an option because she would be left alone in that crowd and she wouldn’t feel safe. Anyway, we haven’t talked since that day, and I’m worried I could have been in the wrong here. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it sounds like they didn’t have a lot of options.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit think they should’ve handled this.

This person offers a solution that works.

For this person, it sounds like her friend was trying to say no.

Here’s someone who feels like she was wrong.

This reader gets it.

The friend ended up agreeing, so it’s her own fault. She should’ve stood her ground.

