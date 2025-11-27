Crafter Bought Expensive Fabric For Her Small Etsy Business, And Her Entitled Boyfriend Got Angry When She Refused To Use It To Make Him A Freebie

Every crafter knows their supplies are sacred — especially the ones that cost a small fortune.

So when her partner treated her high-end fabric like spare cloth and demanded she make him something for free, she realized the real issue wasn’t money, it was respect.

AITA for not using an expensive clothing fabric to make my bf a curtain?? I have an Etsy shop where I sell various items.

Running this business is far from free.

I have a specific fabric (cotton spandex with serial killers on it) that I use for underwear. This fabric cost me $52.90 with shipping to purchase. Now, I don’t do a ton of sales, and I’m okay with that as it’s mostly a hobby and occasionally extra income. So, I’ve had this fabric for a year or two and made a handful of items out of it.

So when her boyfriend felt entitled to her most expensive piece of fabric, it gave her pause.

He went into my craft room, searched through my fabric, and grabbed that one. Then he asked me to make a curtain out of it for his office window. I explained to him that fabric is really expensive and if he wanted me to make a curtain out of it, he had to pay me for the fabric.

He didn’t seem to understand where she was coming from at all.

He got really offended. It threw me that he thought I should just sacrifice this expensive fabric that I make money from to make him a curtain. AITA for telling him no if he doesn’t pay me for it?

This doesn’t sound like a boyfriend who values her time or her craft.

