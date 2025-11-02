Current Model Year Ford F-150’s Are Not Selling, So Ford Is Offering Some Great Financing Deals To Attract Buyers

The Ford F-150 is the most popular truck in the world, and it has been for years. Right now, however, the current model year trucks just aren’t selling as well as expected.

In order to try to clear them off the lot for next year’s models, Ford is offering some great financing deals, which are discussed in detail in this TikTok video.

The TikToker began her video by saying, “Ford is apparently struggling to sell the F-150s, so if you have a low credit score, this might be a good chance for you to get one.”

What are they offering?

She goes on, “Ford just announced a new offer.” Then she says, “That will give people with low credit scores, for example, with 620 or lower, the same interest rates as someone with an excellent credit score. But this does only apply to the F-150 models.

Low interest rates can save you thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Then the TikToker says, “Now, Ford says that this is so that they can extend offers to higher-risk customers, and to boost sales.”

In addition, she says, “It’s also important to note that this offer is not available to just anyone because you have a low credit score, you do still have to meet the income requirements in order to make the payments.”

This is very reasonable.

The video ends with her saying, “All in all, this does say a lot about where the current car market stands.”

Ford must be getting desperate to sell those cars. I wonder if it will work.

The F150s are really nice trucks.

Check out the full video below to see if this is a deal that might work out well for you.

The people in the comments seem to think the base price is the problem.

This person says financing is not the issue.

Here is someone who is going to just wait for the market to crash.

This would be a lot easier.

Good financing can save you tons of money.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!