Woman Wants to Quit During Her Company’s Busiest Time — and Knows Everyone Is Going to Be Furious

Imagine deciding to quit your job, but before you turn in your notice, your boss tells everyone that everyone needs to work overtime because it’s such a busy time. Would you change your plans, work overtime and put off quitting, or would you stick to your plans regardless of how short staffed it makes the company at a busy time?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she’s still planning on quitting and also not planning on working overtime. However, she feels really bad about it because she knows it’s bad timing.

Keep reading to see if you think she’s overreacting to the whole situation or not.

AIO for planning on quitting my job at a critical time in response to being asked to do unpaid overtime? I have been at my job for about two months now and I’ve hated it since day one. Unfortunately it’s been one of many bad jobs I’ve had to deal with over the last few years. My mental health has been suffering as a result to the point I am burnt out and ready to quit.

I am in a position where I can afford to not work for a while, and I have strongly been considering taking some extended time away from work to reconsider my options without the stress of a full time job.

She was planning on quitting soon.

Recently, I enrolled in a short part time course that starts in three weeks. So while I haven’t told work yet, I was intending to hand in my one weeks notice the week before then. However, we are in the middle of a massive new website launch at work, due in just over a week. It has not going to plan. It was doomed from the start, there basically never was a plan. So, needless to say, it has fallen way behind schedule. Today we were informed that we would all need to put in extra unpaid overtime next week to make it happen.

She does not plan on working overtime.

While at the time I agreed (because what else are you supposed to say when it’s announced to the whole team at 5pm on a Friday) in my head, it was the final straw. I decided I was just going to hand in my notice next week instead of waiting. Also informing them I would also only be doing my salaried hours for the rest of the week. I realise that I would look like the biggest jerk, it would be the absolute worst time for the company for me to quit, but I am just sick of being forced to pay for other people’s poor planning. I know I should be looking out for my mental health, but a part of me can’t help but to feel like I am overreacting to the whole situation.

The timing is unfortunate for the company, but she was planning on quitting anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good way of thinking about it.

Here’s a suggestion.

This is a good point.

Nobody thinks she has anything to feel guilty about.

She is overreacting. She should go through with her plan to quit, and tell them she won’t be working overtime. She doesn’t need this job. They apparently need her, but she doesn’t need them. She already has a plan, and she should stick to it.

The company’s problem is not her problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.