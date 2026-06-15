A Woodworker Walked Into a Lumberyard and Got Mistaken for Staff — Twice. He Loved Every Second.

When you’ve been doing something long enough, your expertise really starts to show, and sometimes in unexpected ways.

That is what happened to the man in this story, who had over 40 years of experience as a woodworker. When he went to the lumberyard to pick out some wood for a project, he was approached by customers who assumed he worked there, not once, but twice.

While he could have been annoyed by the interruption to his shopping, he took it as a compliment and was happy to help them as much as he could.

We could all learn something from this man. Just because you aren’t getting paid to help doesn’t mean you shouldn’t assist where you can.

Twice in one trip to the lumber yard. I have been doing woodworking for more than 40 years and getting fairly good at it.

Finding the perfect piece of lumber takes time.

So, I have to go to specialty lumberyards to get the kind of wood I need. These are pretty basic places that would make Home Depot look like Neiman Marcus in comparison. They are very basic buildings with supports for stacks of lumber. You go and sort through it to get the boards with the size and grain you want, and proper etiquette is to replace and stack neatly the ones you don’t want.

He looks like he fits right in with the employees.

One time, several years ago, so I don’t remember the details, I was there in my usual outfit of well worn jeans and a shirt, heavy work gloves, with a tape measure to check the size of the boards. On this one visit, not just one, but two separate people obviously thought I worked there and asked me questions which I answered as well as I could.

Having a good attitude about it is the right way to go.

I was amused to think that I fit in perfectly with the staff at the lumberyard.

Whether you work somewhere or not, it is always good to help people who need it, if you are able.

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It was a great story, and one we can all learn from.

Why hire someone if the regulars can help out?

He clearly knows what he is doing.

When you are passionate about something, it tends to shine through in all the best ways. This guy clearly loves working with wood, so why wouldn’t he want to help others learn about it?

Sure, it can be annoying to be asked for help sometimes, but passing on your knowledge and experience is just part of being an expert.

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