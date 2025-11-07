Customer Bought A Phone And Pre-Paid Card, But Then Wanted To Return Them Even Though The Pre-Paid Card Was Used

When you work in a store where there is any type of technology, you know you will have to deal with customers who don’t really know what they are doing.

What would you do if someone bought a phone with a pre-paid card, but they wanted to return it the next day even though the card was already activated?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so he explained that he could take the phone back, but not the card, and of course the customer freaked out.

“I’m gonna leave the biggest complaint. You’re getting fired from this place.” Two days ago I was working the cell phone counter at a large retailer.

A woman approaches holding a picture of a phone, the kind we hang up in place of product because otherwise people just steal them all. Woman: “I need one of these.” Me: “Sure thing. Will you be needing a time card for that?”

This phone was of the prepaid variety, where you purchase cards that include a dollar amount you can put towards different plans. The phone she wanted was our least expensive smart phone, which requires a $45 card, that allows for unlimited talk, text, and 1.5 GB of data. Woman: “Doesn’t it come with one?”

Me: “No, but a $45 dollar card will get you unlimited talk, text, and a gig and a half of data.” Woman: “Fine.” I get the card, ring her up, she pays in cash.

Woman: “Can you activate this for me?” Me: “Sure, no problem.”

I sit down, and call the automated system to activate the phone for her. This isn’t something we’re required to do, but we do it because our customers appreciate it, and often can’t be bothered to do it themselves. I think they think they’re too inept and they’ll mess it up or something. The activation went by without a hitch, and the customer vacated the building. The end. Or was it?

The next day the woman returns with the mangled packaging of the phone she just bought in hand. Woman: “I want to return this.” Me: “Sure. Is there something wrong?”

Woman: “I just can’t see it. It’s too small.” Me: “Would you like to exchange it for a phone with a larger screen? I can transfer the whole account over no problem.” Woman: “No, I just want my money back.”

Me: “Okay. I can return the phone, but I won’t be able to return the card, since it’s already been applied to the phone.” Once the card is used, our system will refuse any return of the card. The money belongs to the respective phone company now. Good luck getting it back from them.

Woman: “What?! I just got it yesterday! I never even used it!” I explain about phone cards and how I can’t return them once they’ve been applied.

Woman: “This is ridiculous. I want to talk to a manager.” Me: “Sure thing.” I call up a manager. He arrives promptly.

I explain to the manager the situation. He simply repeats what I told her in the first place. We can return the phone, but we can’t return the card. The woman appears defeated. Woman: “Ugh. Fine.”

I open the phone packaging to make sure everything is accounted for. Serial numbers match. No damage. Water sensors haven’t been tripped. Then I spot a problem. Me: “Uh, ma’am. Do you have the original charger that was in the box?” Woman: “What do you mean. That is the charger.”

Me: “Well, this should be a micro-USB cable. This appears to be a proprietary cable of some kind. Also it says ‘Kodak’ on the side.” Woman: “That’s what was in the box!”

Me: “I remember setting this phone up. That’s definitely not what was in the box.” Woman: “You must have put the wrong cable in there!”

Me: “No. I never removed the cable. Anyway, I’ll need that charger before I can process this return.” Woman: “Look, I know it doesn’t matter, but my husband just left me. He shut off the power, and the Internet, and left me with nothing, and now I just need to return that phone.” Me: “Sorry.”

Woman: “Ugh! I want to speak to another manager!” Me: “Okay then.”

I call yet another manager. A different one arrives this time. I begin to explain the situation to her, but the woman cuts me off mid sentence. Woman: “Excuse me. I want to talk to that manager without your input.”

I ignore her and finish explaining. The manager once again repeats policy, then asks me… Manager: “How much is the phone?” Me: “$30”

Manager: “Sigh Just go ahead and do it… this time.” Me: “Allrighty.”

I go ahead and process the return, then proceed to hand the woman her $32 and change. Woman: “What about the $45?”

Me: “I can’t return that. It was already applied to an account.” Woman: “So you just stole $45 from me, just like that!? I didn’t even use the phone.”

I’m getting a little impatient. Me: “It’s the phone you asked for.”

Woman: “I CAN’T SEE IT!” Me: “I could increase the size of the font if you like.”

Woman: “NO! I JUST WANT MY MONEY BACK!” Me: “I can’t return a used card. I can show you a larger phone.”

The woman grabs the money out of my hand. Woman: “This is the worst store. That manager was useless. You are getting the biggest complaint. You are getting FIRED from this place!”

Me: “Have a nice day.” Did I mention it’s my birthday? Great way to celebrate huh.

I don’t know how people deal with customers like this, or why some people decide to act like this. It is just ridiculous.

They actually believe the ‘customer is always right’ phrase.

