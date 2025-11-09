Customer Takes His Time Reading Every Line Of A Cell Phone Contract After Rude Sales Manager Tells Him To Hurry, Leaving The Manager Working Three Hours Past Closing

Some people learn the hard way that being rude to customers can make for a very long day.

So, what would you do if a sales manager barked at you to hurry up and sign a contract without even letting you read it? Would you rush through it to make them happy? Or would you take your time and read every single line?

In the following story, a phone store customer does just that, and the sales manager is not impressed. Here’s the full scoop.

Don’t take your bad mood out on customers Some friends and I were sitting around a few nights ago, shooting the breeze. Our one friend (let’s call him Larry) was telling his latest adventure while trying to buy a new car. If something is going to go wrong, it will happen to him. (That’s a story for another time) This took place about 25 years ago, just as cell phones were coming onto the market. I’m not sure how it works in other countries, but in those days, you would take a 24-month contract that included the phone.

Larry begins reading the contract line by line.

Larry decides he wants his first phone and goes to a cell phone shop to sign up. Once the sales pitch is completed, he must see the sales manager to sign the contract. He walks into the sales manager’s office, and the guy behind the desk grunts at him to sign the papers and get out. Larry is taken aback and asks what the problem is. The sales manager says that there are a lot of people wanting phones, and he doesn’t have time for everyone. Larry gets the contact and starts to read it slowly, line by line. The sales manger tells him to hurry up, other customers are waiting. Larry looks up from reading and says that he had lost his place in the document and needs to start again.

He lost his place and had to start again… and again.

Larry starts from the beginning again and has slowed down his reading speed. The manager starts to give him an earful to hurry up Larry loses his place again and starts from the beginning. This happened another 3 or 4 times, and to quote Larr,y “You could see the steam coming out of his ears and he looked like a ripe tomato.”

Apparently, the sales manager was still at his desk long after closing.

Once Larry had been allowed to finish reading the contract, he told the manager that he wanted to make some changes. He did so. This reading, etc, took more than two and a half hours. Once Larry left with his new phone, he noticed that the store was almost filled to capacity with people wanting to complete the contract process. What Larry really enjoyed about this was that the sales manager was still busy with the new customers for almost three hours after the shop closed. Larry was walking back to his car when he saw a really upset manager.

Wow! It sounds like Larry has quite a sense of humor.

