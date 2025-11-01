Customer Would Get Mistaken For Staff Everywhere She Would Go, And It Didn’t Matter How She Would Dress

Some people really struggle with their resting faces and this girl is one of them!

I was told I should post here. Apparently I just “look like I’m at work” no matter where I am or what I wear. This isn’t about a particular incident, more of a vent post. Apparently my brand of resting ***** face makes people believe I’m just aching to perform retail duties for them. I swear that I am not exaggerating in this post.

I’ve never had the aggressive or crazy folks like I see on the sub, but good lord I just want to get my errands done without talking to people sometimes. It’s getting more and more frequent the older I get. My husband used to think I was exaggerating. Then we went to Home Depot, he stepped away to look at something else, and he watched as four different people came up to me (while I was obviously shopping) to ask questions.

I was dressed in all-black athleisure wear with a ballcap that has an embroidered fried egg on it. No orange, no denim. This was last week. Yesterday at the grocery store I got stopped twice, once by someone to ask if I could process their return, and another who wanted to see the manager. For the record, I was in sweatpants, a hoodie, and deep the frozen section. Both times I gestured to my clothes and pointed out that they should find an employee. One said “oh well you just looked like you were on the clock so I just asked.”

I cannot stress enough to you all how much I was wearing the oldest Crocs I have and a very ragged hoodie I refuse to throw away. I could wear a full royal blue tuxedo to Target and still be asked why I’m not on a register. I could go in full traditional gothic regalia to Michael’s Arts and Crafts and still get asked to check in the back for a specific yarn. I have been waiting in line at a Lidl with my own fully stocked cart and was asked by the customer behind me why I’m not helping the other staff!

I was wearing the aforementioned egg hat to a bookstore one time and someone mentioned that they didn’t know employees could wear hats to work before asking me if I could order a specific manga volume for him. I’ve tried wearing headphones, but then people started tapping me on the shoulder or arm to get my attention and that did not sit well with my nervous system in a crowded Walmart. I don’t have it in me to be outright mean or rude when they’re politely asking about bathrooms or something like that.

Those people get the well-mannered, well-bred Southern Lady® who is happy to direct them to somewhere they can get help. They usually laugh at their mistake, apologize, and make fun of themselves. Sometimes I get compliments on the egg hat if I’m wearing it. No notes for those folks, it’s a quick interaction and my only complaint is how often it happens to me. But the folks who come up all rude into my space? They get sent to wrong section of the store.

They get asked why they thought someone in a Kansas T-shirt walking around with a cart would be at work in a high-end white-coat butcher shop. Sometimes I’ll ask, in a sickly sweet way that rivals the most pretentious Sunday School teacher, if they can tell me what color the uniforms are for the store. They usually just walk away before answering, maybe I should offer candy if they can get the answer right. Anyway, just wanted to vent. If anyone else is out there with Resting Work Face, know that you’re not alone.

