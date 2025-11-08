Cyclist Crossed A Pedestrian Lane Too Fast, But When A Driver Slammed His Brakes And Got Out To Confront Her, She Stood Her Ground Until He Drove Off

It’s funny how quickly a simple misunderstanding on the road can turn into a full-blown shouting match.

So, what would you do if you were crossing a pedestrian lane on your bike and, in the process, made a driver slam on his brakes, so he decided to follow you and start yelling about it?

Would you keep your cool? Or would you start shouting back?

In the following story, one cyclist finds herself in this exact situation after crossing a side street.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for crossing a bike and pedestrian crosswalk with my bike faster than usual? I(28f) was on my bike crossing a side street that connected to a main street. I will admit I was biking a little faster than I usually do when crossing the street. I locked eyes with the driver (mid-30s,m) and crossed while he stopped abruptly because he was driving faster than he should have.

By this point, she was mad.

Mind you, he was driving on a side street where he should stop, no matter if there’s a car, a pedestrian, or a biker crossing. This probably irked him, which resulted in him turning around and slowly driving next to me as I was biking. He started yelling at me (not in a nice way) that I shouldn’t drive my bike like that. I was with my boyfriend, but he only addressed me even though we both crossed at the same time. Needless to say, this angered me.

The guy got out of his car.

I told him to stop annoying us, and he started threatening me that he would come out of his car. I challenged him because what would he do when he came out? We were in the center of the city. He indeed came out and started yelling that I would cause us both problems. Like, I’m at fault for crossing a crossing? Like his actions wouldn’t do the same. I told him to learn how to drive.

They clearly see this situation differently.

I pointed out that he was about to enter a main street, and what would happen if there was a car and not a bike? Who would be at fault then? You never drive like a lunatic on a side street! He kept saying that when I calmed down, I’d see it his way and that he wasn’t driving that fast. His tires made a screeching sound when he stopped, but he was sure he wasn’t driving fast. AITA?

Wow! So much drama!

Let’s check out who the fine folks over at Reddit think is wrong in this situation.

For this person, the whole situation was a mess.

According to this person, you should cycle away from road ragers.

This reader thinks she was in the wrong.

Yet another person who thinks she could’ve been the one who was wrong.

The way she told the story makes it sound like she sped out in front of the car, so she needs to be more careful and yield next time.

