Dad Is Visiting From Another Country, But They’re Hesitant To Spend Time With Him Because Everything Has To Be On His Terms

WIBTA to refuse to meet my dad after he traveled halfway across the world to visit me? “My parents divorced when I was a child and my dad lives halfway across the world where he has remarried and has a family of his own. We see each other at most once a year. I am a young adult living in northern California and am self-sufficient. Usually I fly to my dad’s home country to see him every year, for a few weeks, at great expense. But this year, he and his family would come see me. He was doing a whole US tour with his family, and he would stop by my hometown for two days (a weekend).

I work in construction management with long hours, I can’t afford a car, so I do not have time to run errands during the week. I tell him I need time in the morning to buy groceries, then I can meet him in the afternoon. I even invite him and his family to join me grocery shopping if he wants to spend more time with me. He says no to grocery shopping, then asks me if we will have enough time in the afternoon to see all the popular attractions in the town? I try to be reasonable and say, is there anything specific you want to see? I’ll take you there. I even offer to meet at the exact location they plan to be at in the afternoon.

At this point it’s worth noting that there was an unexpected power outage at my home. The power came back, but the food in my fridge has spoiled and I need to buy fresh food first thing in the morning. I’m not just grocery shopping out of spite. He replies and says he’s disappointed that I need to take a couple hours out of my day for grocery shopping when he’s only here for two days in a year. He passive aggressively says we should just meet for dinner and they’ll do their own sightseeing. I point out that when I visit him in his home country, I accompany him on errands all the time even when I could be going out sightseeing.

I tell him that I do want to see him, but that I have a life and stuff to deal with, which he appears take no interest in whatsoever. He doesn’t respond to any of my thorough explanations. Instead I get an automatic Yelp confirmation that I’m included in a dinner reservation at some random restaurant.

I feel insulted and don’t even know what to say to that. My dad says that he wants to see me, but he only wants to see me when it’s related to his fun sightseeing. I do want to see him as much as I can, but not when he doesn’t seem to have regard for my own life and the things I’m going through. If I were visiting my adult child and they invited me to join them for a few hours of daily errands, I would feel honored and appreciate they want to involve me in my life. This is a bit scary for me because I’ve never been in a direct conflict with my dad like this before. My mom (who divorced my dad) says he’s always been like this to her and I try too hard to please him. WIBTA if I refuse my dad’s dinner reservation and spend my weekend with friends who actually care?”

