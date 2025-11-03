Daughter Told Her Unsupportive Mom That She Doesn’t Want Her At Her College Graduation, But Her Mom Cried And Called Her Ungrateful

Parents’ words hold a lot of power in their children’s minds.

This woman is the first person in their family to ever graduate college.

Her mom had been unsupportive of her studies all her life, so she uninvited her to her graduation.

Her mom burst out in tears and called her ungrateful.

Was she too harsh? Read the full story below to weigh in.

AITAH for telling my mom I don’t want her at my graduation after what she said to me? I (22F) am about to graduate college next month. It’s a huge deal for me because I worked full-time and studied full-time to get here. No one in my family has ever graduated. And I wanted this moment to feel special.

The problem is my mom. Growing up, she was supportive in the “roof-over-your-head” way, but emotionally… not so much. I can still remember being 16, coming home crying after failing a math test. And she told me, “You’re not cut out for academics. Some people just aren’t meant to be smart.” That stuck with me.

When I got into college, she laughed and said, “Don’t waste your money. you’ll probably drop out like your cousins.” I pushed through anyway. Every time I wanted to give up, I thought about proving her wrong.

Now, she suddenly wants to be front row at my graduation. She’s bragging to relatives, calling me “her pride and joy.” It was as if she wasn’t the same person who told me I’d never make it. I told her I didn’t want her there, and she burst into tears. She was saying I was “humiliating her” and being “ungrateful.”

My siblings think I’m being too harsh and that I should let her come because “she’s still your mom.” But part of me feels she shouldn’t get to stand there, smile, and take pictures. Because it erases all the nights I cried myself to sleep because of her words. So… AITAH for wanting my graduation to be about me, and not letting her rewrite history?

Showing support when the hard part is over is useless.

