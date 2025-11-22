Driver Files Insurance Claim After Neighbor Refuses To Report Accident, And Now The Neighbor Is Angry She Can’t Pay Out Of Pocket For The Damage

You never really know how “neighborly” someone is until there’s a dent involved.

So, what would you do if your neighbor accidentally hit your car, then refused to file an insurance claim and blamed you for where it was parked?

Would you let it go and handle it yourself? Or would you get her info and submit the claim anyway?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact situation and decides to handle it the right way.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for filing a claim through my neighbors insurance after she hit my car A few days ago, my neighbor came to my door to tell me she had just hit my car. Keep in mind, I don’t know this woman. I’ve only spoken to her once, maybe. I go outside to check out the damage, and it’s not terrible, but it’s enough that I will need to get it fixed. Aside from one “I’m so sorry!” All she wanted to talk about at the time was how my car was parked across from her driveway on my side of the street (she lives directly across from me).

The woman tried everything to get her to admit fault.

I really got the feeling from that initial interaction that she was looking for me to admit fault for having my car parked where it was. My little brother, who had just learned to drive, was the one who parked it there. I know better and actively try not to since I know it is inconvenient for the person across the street backing out of their driveway. Mind you, it’s still pretty easy to avoid hitting the car. Anyway, she keeps bringing it up and mentions that she thinks it’s an HOA violation.

She asked for the lady’s info and was told they’re not going through insurance.

My instinct is always to get insurance information, which thankfully I did. Of course, I asked her to file the claim since she was at fault, and I assumed she would cooperate. That did not happen. She repeatedly mentioned to me that she had no intention of going through insurance. Now, I would have been open to her paying me directly, but she also repeatedly mentions how I was parked against HOA rules and that “we both know this wouldn’t have happened if you weren’t parked there.” She also said she would “have me go to three places for an estimate” and accompany me there before paying for it.

Luckily, she had the info and was able to submit the claim herself.

No thanks. So I eventually decided to file a claim myself through her insurance because at this point I have reason to believe she wouldn’t pay for all the repairs or would at the very least make it super difficult. After I told her I filed a claim, she said I was “messed up” and “you think I wouldn’t pay?” She insinuated that I was not being neighborly, which is funny considering the long texts she has sent in which she’s been very demeaning. Hopefully, the claim isn’t bounced back because I’d rather not go through my insurance and risk increasing my payment. AITA?

