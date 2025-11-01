Driver Parked Outside A Store Was Mistaken For An Uber Driver, And The Passenger Yelled At Him To Open The Truck Before Realizing He Had The Wrong Car

Some mix-ups make perfect sense, but others leave you wondering how people survive on thier own.

Imagine pulling into a parking lot late at night, just running an errand with a friend, when a stranger suddenly starts shouting at you for being a bad Uber driver.

Would you try to reason with the guy? Or would you just sit there stunned?

In the following story, one driver finds himself in this exact situation and is left shaken by the whole thing.

Here’s what happened.

I’m not your Uber driver? This is happening right now. It’s pretty late at night, and I came to a store with a friend. As I was parking by the sidewalk, a guy up ahead with baggage waved. My friend went inside to shop, and the guy started walking towards me. He did this weird thing, almost like a lunge, I guess, to peek at my plate? Anyway, he started screaming, and it startled me. The guy: “What the ****, man! You parked so far! Your car is all wrong! You’re losing stars for this.”

The guy just couldn’t understand that this wasn’t his Uber.

Me: “I’m not a driver-” Guy: “Just open the trunk already.” So I started repeating myself with nervous laughter while this guy insisted I was lazy, hard to deal with, and shouldn’t be entitled because I was the one driving him around. Now he pretended to answer his phone, but you can see he has the app open in the map on his cheeks.

Yikes! Everything else aside, that guy should be more careful approaching people late at night.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

This would be terrible!

Here’s someone who thinks about driving for Uber from time to time.

Such a great point.

According to this comment, some drivers don’t play with people.

What a scary situation! Some people may not have been so calm about it, so the guy got lucky.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.