Dunkin’ Donuts Employees At A Location In One Of America’s Spookiest Places Decorated The Shop For Halloween

by Matthew Gilligan

When you think of the spookiest towns in America, which ones come to mind?

The first one that pops into my head is Salem, Massachusetts, and the workers at a Dunkin’ Donuts in that historic town decorated the Dunkin’ Donuts where they work for Halloween.

The exterior of the Dunkin’ Donuts was made to look like it got blasted with some kind of purple slime, including the iconic Dunkin’ logo.

And inside was pretty fun, too!

A huge slimy, purple spiderweb with the words “I’m Ur Cutest Nightmare” adorned a wall in the shop.

And the purple slime didn’t stop!

In fact, it was all over the interior of the shop.

Well done!

Here’s the video.

ITS REAL!!!! Dunkin’ Donuts in Salem, MA! 🍩👻 #dunkindonutssalem #spooky #fyp #halloween #salemmassachusetts

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This person sounds depressed…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And another individual is all about it!

They really got into the Halloween spirit!

