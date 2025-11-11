Employee Applied For A New Job Out Of Frustration In Her Current Workplace, But Her Boss Found Out About Her Secret Job Hunting Plan

No matter how close you are to your boss, problems still arise in the workplace.

This woman has had a good relationship with her boss for years,

But she has grown frustrated over unresolved issues in the workplace.

So she decided to quietly apply for a new job elsewhere.

But, somehow, her boss found out about her job search.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting to decline a job interview I have been working for a company for a few years now. I have a very close relationship with my boss. However, there have been a lot of issues on and off. I have spoken to my boss about these issues, and there has been minimal resolution.

This woman decided to update her resume and look for a new job.

Out of frustration and concern, I decided to update my resume. I sent it to only two people. I spoke with one of those people for roughly thirty minutes and set up an interview.

Her boss found out, and now, she wants to cancel the interview she was invited to.

In less than twenty-four hours after that conversation, I got a text from my boss. Saying they knew I had been applying elsewhere and expressed my specific concerns to them. AITA for now feeling like I can’t trust the person I set up the interview with? And now, I want to cancel it.

Let’s see how others react to this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

This user shares some useful advice.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this one.

Sometimes, the best way to let go of unresolved problems in the workplace is to find a new job.

