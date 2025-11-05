Employee Reveals Time-Tracking Software That Records What He’s Doing Every Ten Minutes

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

A man named Tim took to TikTok and talked to viewers about the time-tracking software that his employer utilizes to keep a VERY CLOSE eye on him while he’s working.

Tim said, “I work from home and my employer just started time-tracking. It takes screenshots every ten minutes or so, tracks my mouse activity, keyboard activity, the URLs I visit.”

The TikTokker admitted that he thinks the time-tracking system feels “pretty dystopian.”

Tim continued, “This just doesn’t feel like life to me, you know? I feel like there’s gotta be more than this ****, for real.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “not complaining about time tracking, but is this where the future of work is headed?”

Good question, Tim…

Take a look at the video.

If this is the future of work, then we’re in big trouble…

