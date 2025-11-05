November 5, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Employee Reveals Time-Tracking Software That Records What He’s Doing Every Ten Minutes

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about his job

TikTok/@timleesblee

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

A man named Tim took to TikTok and talked to viewers about the time-tracking software that his employer utilizes to keep a VERY CLOSE eye on him while he’s working.

man talking about his job

TikTok/@timleesblee

Tim said, “I work from home and my employer just started time-tracking. It takes screenshots every ten minutes or so, tracks my mouse activity, keyboard activity, the URLs I visit.”

The TikTokker admitted that he thinks the time-tracking system feels “pretty dystopian.”

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@timleesblee

Tim continued, “This just doesn’t feel like life to me, you know? I feel like there’s gotta be more than this ****, for real.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “not complaining about time tracking, but is this where the future of work is headed?”

Good question, Tim…

man talking about his job

TikTok/@timleesblee

Take a look at the video.

@timleesblee

not complaining about time tracking, but gah damn is this where the future of work is headed?

♬ original sound – tim 팀

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.23.29 AM Employee Reveals Time Tracking Software That Records What Hes Doing Every Ten Minutes

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.23.53 AM Employee Reveals Time Tracking Software That Records What Hes Doing Every Ten Minutes

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.24.05 AM Employee Reveals Time Tracking Software That Records What Hes Doing Every Ten Minutes

If this is the future of work, then we’re in big trouble…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter