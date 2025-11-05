Expectant Mom Took In Her Husband’s Friend Who Needed A Place To Stay, But When She Got Stuck With Babysitting His Poorly Behaved Toddler, She Started Nearing Her Breaking Point

Many people wouldn’t hesitate to help out a friend in need, but what would you do if that friend started taking advantage of your kindness?

AITA for giving my housemate a deadline to find a babysitter? The last few months, my husband (39M) and I (36F) took in a friend who needed a place to stay. That turned into us having him and his 2-year-old. That was fine and dandy, but I’m almost at the end of my pregnancy with a planned c-section in November.

The doctors are scolding me for even lifting the 2-year-old and told me that I 100% cannot be lifting anything other than the newborn after the surgery. I’ve been trying to be patient and understanding as our friend gets his life together. But this has turned into me babysitting six out of seven days a week due to his work, so I’ve had next to no downtime.

I’m in constant pain (that, of course, is being written off by the doctor per usual). I have a high pain tolerance, so I’d hate to know the scale of pain I’m in for a normal person 🙃. I wouldn’t mind watching the 2-year-old, but any advice I give seems to be thrown out the window.

He feeds this kid sugary breakfast stuff all the time, and I’m left with a fussy baby who wants more sugar and refuses to nap — we’re talking chocolate milk, little chocolate chip muffins, cookies, and sugary cereals. So, I get to be the bad guy during the day and deal with scream fests because I refuse to give this kid more sweets.

Regardless, I have told our housemate and my husband that I refuse to look after a newborn and a 2-year-old. If it was my child, by all means — but I already did that song and dance with my first two. I didn’t sign up for this two-for-one deal this time. I’m not trying to be mean or have the guy lose out on work time, but this is the last baby I plan to have.

After everything that has happened this year, including losing my mother back in June, I just want a break and to enjoy our new little one while they’re little. I’ve been so tired and stressed that I feel like I snap at every little thing.

I can’t tell if it’s the pregnancy or just the fact that I feel trapped having to take care of someone else’s kid while being hardly able to move. My husband works the graveyard shift, so he can’t help with the 2-year-old at all. And I feel it’s unfair to ask my two kids to help all the time. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

