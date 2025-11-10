Family Got Fed Up With An Aggressive Driver Riding Their Bumper, So They Turned His Rage Into A Costly Lesson From A Speed Camera

Some drivers treat patience like it’s optional, especially when stuck behind someone actually obeying the speed limit.

So when one impatient tailgater pushed too far, one family decided to let karma (and a speed camera) teach the tailgater a very important lesson in courteous driving.

Gotta go fast We (my mum, my grandma, and me (15)) were driving back from mushroom foraging with a big haul and generally rather happy. But then HE appeared. Mr. Road Rage!

This guy was anything but a courteous driver.

He started tailgating us. HARD. I am fairly certain he would have crashed into us if we suddenly stopped. He followed us on our bumpers for at least 10 kilometers. It was a one-lane land road with no real way to overtake or go to the side to do so.

This really drove one mother the wrong way.

My mom was fuming MAD. She is one of the types that drives the speed limit. We were nearing a city, and I got a dirty idea. Given that we drive this route a lot during mushroom season, I knew there were at least four speed cameras.

So they hatched a clever plan that paid off beautifully.

I said to Mom, “Just drive slower (around 30) on the parking spots.” They were empty for at least a kilometer—no chance of hitting anything. Mr. Road Rage took the bait, overtook us with at least 70 (in a 50 km/h zone), and promptly got photographed.

The family could hardly contain their delight.

We laughed. Oh, how we laughed. I certainly pointed at this person and laughed. I know he saw it—I saw it in his rearview mirror when he slowed down to 40 and slowed us down, not that we complained. We were very entertained. Given the time (and place, Germany), I can confidently say he was not in the soft zone (10 km/h too much) and got a couple of points on his driver’s license.

What an expensive lesson to learn.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This driver was likely being a jerk for no good reason.

Tailgaters are really up there as some of the worst people in society.

Or maybe he did have a reason.

In the end, the tailgater sped off with a ticket and a bruised ego, and this family drove off with a story to tell!

Next time, this guy should really watch his temper.

