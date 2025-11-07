Fast Food Worker Snuck A Chicken Nugget On The Job, So When His Manager Told Him To Spit It Out, He Complied In The Grossest Way Possible

The golden rule of many fast food gigs is to never eat on the job.

So when one employee broke this rule, they were ordered to spit out their stolen chicken nugget.

But how he chose to comply with this directive left everyone reeling.

“Spit it out!” I used to work at McDonald’s. Eating on the job, especially in the kitchen, was strictly forbidden.

So when this cardinal rule was broken, the manager was furious.

One day, a colleague popped a nugget in his mouth while prepping. The manager stormed in, saw it, and immediately barked, “No! You can’t do that! Spit it out!”

He looked her dead in the eyes… and spat it. Right there. On the kitchen floor. She was not happy with that either. Not exactly something I condone, but the compliance was, uh… well, malicious.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter reminds everyone there are far worse places the nugget could have been spit.

Some workplace policies are intended to be efficient, but just end up slowing everything down.

Maybe sneaking a nugget here and there is one of the few joys that working a fast food service job affords.

Fast food joints aren’t exactly the hallmark of sophistication and class.

This former employee proudly chowed down on as much food as they could on the job.

This fast food manager learned a very valuable lesson that day: never demand obedience without thinking it through first.

The compliance wasn’t pretty, but it sure was malicious.

