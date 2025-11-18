Father Told His Autistic Son To Stop Screaming Or Face Consequences, But When His Wife Disagreed, It Brought To Light A Much Deeper Divide Over Parenting Styles

There’s no handbook for raising kids, just trial, error, and a lot of arguments over what “good parenting” looks like.

One father thought his son needed more limits around his behavior, but his wife thought excessive punishment would do more harm than good.

But when their child continued to wreck havoc on the family’s order, it was clear that something needed to change.

My wife thinks punishment doesn’t work, we are arguing about this I have a 5-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. In the past, my wife has had issues with permissive parenting, and I think this is part of that.

My son is wonderful—very mildly on the spectrum. He has trouble making friends, and part of that is because he can be very annoying. Today in the car, he started doing this annoying thing where he keeps pretending to scream.

I finally said, “Stop it, or you can’t paint when we get home.” (He loves painting.) This got him upset for obvious reasons. My wife says punishment doesn’t work.

I asked her, “Then why would he stop any bad behavior?” She says, “Because his consequence will be we don’t want to be around him.” That sounds wild to me.

I worry this will result in him growing up completely disrespecting authority.

Additionally, he won’t make friends because we never stop the annoying behavior, so he won’t realize it’s wrong. AITA for thinking he does need punishment when he doesn’t listen?

When it comes to raising kids, discipline isn’t the enemy.

Punishment can still be loving when it’s done with intention.

