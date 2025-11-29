November 29, 2025 at 1:55 pm

Father Told His Son To “Put His Head On The Pillow” As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

by Heide Lazaro

Boy hugging a pillow and doing a thumbs up

Freepik/Reddit

Bedtime can unleash the creativity of children who don’t want to go to sleep.

Imagine telling your child to go to bed, but you don’t say it in those exact words. Would you be surprised if your child found a creative way to avoid bedtime?

This dad was preparing his son to go to bed.

He gave the boy an instruction, but he didn’t expect him to follow it in such a creative way.

What happened next had him laughing instead of scolding his son.

Check out the full story below.

9 yo son going to sleep

This just happened less than five minutes ago.

My son is turning 9 tomorrow.

We’ve had some trouble putting him to sleep during his summer vacation, and I was steering him towards sleep right now.

He told his son what to do to get ready for bed.

I asked if he’d brushed his teeth and gone potty to get ready to bed.

He said yes, so I asked him to “put your head on the pillow, please.”

He went to his bed, took the pillow, and held it in his hands.

He was resting his head on top of it and started heading towards the living room.

He made his instructions clearer.

I couldn’t do anything but laugh for a solid minute.

And then, I went to get him from living room, and added to my previous statement:

“Go to bed, and put your head on the pillow, please.”

Moments like this make a dad proud!

That’s funny! Kids really do whatever they can to avoid going to bed.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 10.46.05 PM Father Told His Son To Put His Head On The Pillow As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

This person has a similar child.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 10.46.25 PM Father Told His Son To Put His Head On The Pillow As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

Here’s a sweet and funny remark.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 10.47.07 PM Father Told His Son To Put His Head On The Pillow As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

Yes, indeed. Lol.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 10.47.38 PM Father Told His Son To Put His Head On The Pillow As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

Finally, short but thoughtful.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 10.49.52 PM Father Told His Son To Put His Head On The Pillow As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

Kids can be so creative when following instructions.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter