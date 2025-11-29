Father Told His Son To “Put His Head On The Pillow” As He Was Getting Ready For Bed, So His Son Did What He Said But Not What He Meant

Bedtime can unleash the creativity of children who don’t want to go to sleep.

Imagine telling your child to go to bed, but you don’t say it in those exact words. Would you be surprised if your child found a creative way to avoid bedtime?

This dad was preparing his son to go to bed.

He gave the boy an instruction, but he didn’t expect him to follow it in such a creative way.

What happened next had him laughing instead of scolding his son.

Check out the full story below.

9 yo son going to sleep This just happened less than five minutes ago. My son is turning 9 tomorrow. We’ve had some trouble putting him to sleep during his summer vacation, and I was steering him towards sleep right now.

He told his son what to do to get ready for bed.

I asked if he’d brushed his teeth and gone potty to get ready to bed. He said yes, so I asked him to “put your head on the pillow, please.” He went to his bed, took the pillow, and held it in his hands. He was resting his head on top of it and started heading towards the living room.

He made his instructions clearer.

I couldn’t do anything but laugh for a solid minute. And then, I went to get him from living room, and added to my previous statement: “Go to bed, and put your head on the pillow, please.” Moments like this make a dad proud!

That’s funny! Kids really do whatever they can to avoid going to bed.

Kids can be so creative when following instructions.

