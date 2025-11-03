Financially-Responsible Sibling Has Allowed Their Sister To Use Their Credit Card In The Past, But Now She’s Started Using It Without Permission And Things Are Getting Out Of Hand

Having a credit card can be very useful at times, but it is also a huge responsibility.

If you use it too much or don’t pay it back on time, more than just late fees could be coming your way.

So when the sibling in this story found out that their sister had used their credit card without permission, they were understandably annoyed.

But this wasn’t the start of these issues.

Read on to find out why she had access to the credit card in the first place.

AITA for taking my credit card back from my sister? Two months ago, my sister asked me for my credit card so she could to buy her some clothes she “needed.” Then about one week later, she asked me for the credit card again so she could buy her boyfriend a birthday gift. She always pays her part of my card bill, which is fine.

But then, things started to change.

But last month she took my credit card without asking me first and bought a birthday gift for her coworker. Then she bought herself some accessories, then she bought her friend some medicine – and all of this without even asking me. I had to confront her to find out about those things.

And there’s good reason why she didn’t have a credit card of her own.

Her credit card got blocked about one month ago, because she couldn’t pay all of the bill. Last week she had to go to the doctor, so me and my other sister helped her by paying a part of this bill. And even though all of this, she was still using my credit card. It’s okay that she pays her part of the bill, and it’s okay that she asks for my credit card to buy her boyfriend a birthday gift. But even though all of this, she is still buying her things she doesn’t need – and using my credit card without my permission.

It was clear that something had to change.

So today we had a discussion because I told her to stop using my credit card without asking me first. Then she started saying that “every time is this humiliation”, that I am the only one in our house (we live with our parents) that has a good credit. I don’t think I’m going to let her use my credit card anymore (or at least for a while). AITA?

It’s absolutely clear why the sister’s credit card got blocked: she seems to have very little self-control when it comes to spending.

It’s one thing borrowing someone’s credit card for an urgent or vital payment, but buying accessories is neither urgent nor vital.

And doing so without asking is completely unacceptable.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought it was an important lesson.

While others questioned why the credit card had been provided to the sister in the first place.

Meanwhile, this Redditor called out the theft of the card information for what it was.

The fact that the sister has repeatedly used the card shows how little she respects her sibling, and how little regard she has for their hard-earned money.

She has to learn to foot her own bills, and her sibling can’t keep providing for her – especially with this blatant disrespect that risks their credit score too.

This needs to stop.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.