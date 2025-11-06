Former Newspaper Delivery Girl Got A Call Asking Why Her Route Wasn’t Done, So She Reminded The Caller She Quit A Year Ago

You’d think companies would notice if you stopped showing up for work a year ago.

So, what would you do if you were sitting at home enjoying breakfast with your dad and suddenly got a call from your old job asking why your deliveries weren’t done yet?

Would you play along? Or would you remind them that you quit last year?

In the following story, one college student finds herself in this very scenario and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Uhmm….Don’t you update your files? I don’t work for you anymore. When I was in High School, I took a job as a Newspaper delivery girl because I needed the exercise, I love walking, and why not get paid to do it? The job did have some challenges, like one of my neighbors/customers who refused to pay for their paper and tried to open a new account when the newspaper terminated their account for lack of payment, and then got mad when I reported their new account to the newspaper. Anyways, when I went off to college, I gave my two weeks’ notice to my District Manager, and when they were up, he got a neighbor kid to take over the route.

Out of nowhere, the newspaper called one day.

A year later, I was eating Sunday breakfast with my dad when the phone rang. It was the newspaper’s customer service, and they were calling to tell me that several neighbors complained that they hadn’t received their papers yet, and when I was planning to start delivering them. I said, “Uhmm, I don’t have that route anymore. I quit a year ago.” There was some awkward silence, and the Customer Service Rep said, “Have a great Sunday,” and then hung up.

Wow! Someone really dropped the ball with that paperwork.

