Friend Tried To Do A Favor For Someone Too Proud To Read The Instruction Manual, So When The Owner Declared It “Broken,” He Walked Away With It For Free

Some people seem to think instructions are optional, but they exist for a reason.

When one overconfident buyer tossed the manual aside for a burglar alarm, their “broken” gadget found a new home with someone who actually read the fine print.

Read on for the full story!

Free Gear! This happened recently. I was installing a store-bought “burglar alarm” system (a security system bought on the cheap) for a friend of a friend when they received a package from a Chinese-owned warehouse store. It was one of those HEPA ion-breeze air purifiers that flood the room with ozone.

It was clear this guy didn’t have a clue what he was doing, but was too proud to admit it.

They unpacked it, plugged it in, switched it on, threw everything else away, and started to walk off. “You’re not gonna check the instructions?” “I know what to do and I ain’t stupid, so shut the heck up!”

So he had no choice but to comply, knowing full well this guy would come to regret it.

I silently finished what I was doing and went home, not caring that they had probably screwed themselves over by not at least saving the instructions. A few days later, my friend showed up with the air purifier and gave it to me. His friend had told him to “get rid of it” because it was “broken.”

It doesn’t take him long to figure out what was wrong with it.

I found the instructions online. One important detail was mentioned: “/!\ Please be sure to remove all packing materials from the filter!”

Turns out, he should have saved the directions after all.

The removable filter was still inside its plastic shipping bag. Once the filter was installed right, the thing worked. I got a new air purifier for nothing, and I’m not telling the former owner, either.

Always read the fine print, people!

What did Reddit think?

Obviously their friend really did need instructions.

There’s nothing wrong with actually reading the instructions.

Seems like everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

The only thing out of order was this person’s inability to be patient.

Reading the instructions really does pay off.

