Friends Plan To Go Bar Hopping On Halloween, But They Don’t Want One Friend To Bring Her Boyfriend

If you invite a friend to go somewhere with you, would you be upset if the friend insisted on bringing her boyfriend? Would it make a difference if you’ve met the boyfriend and didn’t really like him?

In this story, one woman wants her friend to join her to celebrate Halloween, but she doesn’t want the friend to bring her boyfriend along. She’s not sure how to handle this.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I tell my friend that her boyfriend isn’t invited to halloween? My (28f) best friend, let’s call her Ellie, and I are dressing up to go bar hopping for halloween. Another friend, let’s call her Lisa, asked if we have plans and we told her this. I told her she’s absolutely welcome to join us, and Ellie agreed.

But Lisa would insist on bringing someone with her.

The issue is that Lisa always brings her boyfriend with her when we go out. He never makes an effort to interact with us, despite us trying to talk and initiate conversation with him. And some of the things Lisa has told me about him/their fights increases my dislike of him.

Lisa knows they don’t like her boyfriend.

Ellie and I both agree that we don’t like him, and we haven’t hidden this from Lisa. We’ve brought up our concerns with her a few times. Anyways, Ellie and I really don’t want him around for our Halloween plans, so WIBTA if I tell Lisa that he isn’t invited, even if it may make her not want to join us? Ellie and I have suspicion that Lisa’s boyfriend might not let her go out without him, so I’m also concerned about him isolating her and I’d feel bad if she was left out because of this.

Inviting a friend shouldn’t have to mean also inviting the friend’s boyfriend.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Guys aren’t invited to ladies night.

Here’s a suggestion on how to phrase it.

Here’s another vote for girls night phrasing.

There might be consequences.

An invitation doesn’t always include a plus one.

