Girlfriend And Her Boyfriend Competed Seriously Against Friends In Paintball And Beat Them In 4 Minutes, But Now They’re Being Accused Of Taking Things Too Far

Friendships can get complicated when competition is involved.

This woman and her boyfriend are highly competitive and participate in games and tournaments.

Their friends who have no experience joined a paintball tournament and competed with them.

They tried to warn them, saying the competition is not for beginners, but their friends didn’t listen.

When they beat them in 4 minutes, their friends felt embarrassed and upset afterward.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for beating my friends in a competition that we begged them not to join? My boyfriend (28M) and I (26F) are very competitive. We discovered this during a company relay race years ago. And we have since competed in all kinds of events like paintball, laser tag, triathlons, etc. Most of our friends know how intense we can get, so they usually sit out unless it’s for fun.

This woman invited her friends to a paintball tournament.

Recently, we invited our friends to a paintball tournament. Not to compete, but to hang out. These events often have a little bar area or food stall where people can watch from an elevated platform. Kinda like Hunger Games.

Two of their friends decide to compete in the tournament.

One of our friends and her boyfriend decided they wanted to compete, too. Even though they’d never played paintball before. We warned them it wasn’t for beginners and that most people take it seriously. Especially since there’s a cash prize for the top 3 teams.

They warned them that the tournament isn’t for beginners.

After about a week, we eventually told them straight up that we didn’t think they should compete. They got annoyed and said they were adults and could make their own choices, so we backed off. Come tournament day, they were the only beginners and got wrecked in the two practice rounds. Then they ended up against us in the first official match, which was random by the way. We didn’t go easy on them, and the match ended in under 4 minutes.

Their friends who competed left early.

We made it to the final round, but we ended up losing to a team wearing predator masks. Yeah, we didn’t stand a chance. Afterward, we went to the bar area, but noticed that our friends we were competing with weren’t there. Someone told us they had left, which we understood. Sometimes after losing, you don’t want to hang out. We enjoyed the rest of the day and went home.

They received a call from them, saying they should have given them a chance.

Later that evening, they called us upset, saying we should’ve gone easier on them. Because we’re friends and should’ve at least let them get a shot in. I reminded them we had warned them and that we treated them like we would any other team. Safe to say the call didn’t end well.

Their friends even tried to embarrass them on Facebook.

The next day, she posted on Facebook saying we “tried too hard to beat them only to not win in the end.” Making us seem like bad friends who were trying to embarrass them. Now, some friends and family are piling on, saying we were selfish. Others who were at the event say our friends were overreacting. I didn’t think we did anything wrong, but now with all these other people in my ear, I’m second guessing myself. So, AITA?

Friendship is all about honesty and fair, healthy competition.

