Good Samaritan Helps Drivers Who Get Stuck In The Snow, But One Lady Gets Mad At Him And Takes Revenge Out On The Wrong Car

Imagine driving home in the snow when you see multiple cars stuck in the snow. To make it even worse, they’re blocking the road, which means you can’t get home.

Do you call for help or help the drivers yourself?

In this story, one man knows just how to help, but one woman is pretty rude.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

It’s not my job to push your car. This happened Monday morning when I came home from work. I work 5 nights a week at a home department store, (overnights from 9pm-6am). I was told it would be snowing over the weekend and for me Monday’s and Tuesday’s are my weekends so they didn’t lie. While I’m heading home absolutely no one knows how to drive in any type of weather, they can barely survive when it rains and this state is known for getting rain almost all year round.

Which meant it took a long time to drive home.

It took twice as long to get to my exit, as I’m heading up the hill I already know people will be driving as slow as possible so they won’t get stuck while the people I’m front of them are at a complete stop and trying to get their vehicles moving once the light turns for them. Well by the time I get to that point I’m not even paying to the vehicles way away of me but I do see every car stopped, I look up and see 3 buses and at least 15 vehicles stopped, I think 8 trucks that had 4 wheel drive couldn’t move because the vehicles in front of behind couldn’t move…. I’m in my car for about 5 minutes seeing people flooring it, I see the bus drives getting in and out of their buses (it’s not their job to do much other than drive as far as I’m aware of, I don’t I’m exactly know what else a bus driver does because drive around)

He was really helpful.

I put my car in park and get out as fast as possible, I run up to the first car and have them roll down their window just enough so they can hear me say I’m going to help you move. I asked if they wanted to go up the hill or just flip around and drive back down. Everyone said down. I told them all just to barely put their foot on the gas, just let your car do the work, as soon as your wheels start spinning your car won’t move, I did third for 3 vehicles out of pure kindness and because it was after 7am and I wanted to go to bed.

There’s always that one person.

Cue the woman in a car with snow chains that had 4WD (wheel drive). 4WD: hey I need you to push me up as well. Me: why, you have chains on, just put it in gear and go slow just like I told them. 4WD: what does the city pay you for if your not even going to push my car! Me: I don’t work for the city, I pushed those cars because they were stuck, my car is back there and I just want to go home! 4WD: you better get my car unstuck or I’ll sue you! Me: go for it witch I don’t care!

He was finally able to go home.

I start walking to my car and I hear her engine revving up, she didn’t need my help but she did however end up following me home after all the other cars turned around and trucks drove up the hill. By the time I got into my community I had to go downhill, I did just fine driving up and making my turn, however slowing down to make my turn to go on the round that leads to my apartment didn’t exactly work out (I got stuck but was able to turn around when cue the 4WD lady shows up) 4WD: get your car stuck!? (She said it while making fun of me) Me: yep sure did but I had fun doing it!

This is funny!

4WD: guessing you need help don’t you, well I’m not going to help you! Me: that’s fine I wasn’t going to ask some old lady to push my car up this small hill anyways. (Oh boy did that make her mad!) 4WD: I’M NOT OLD!

She tried turning around but ended up getting stuck right behind me, after a few moments of me trying just to get my car to budge it finally started moving and I made my way home safely and parked.

That lady was out for revenge!

When I woke up I checked my email because my community has this weird communication through the community website which also sends out emails and texts. Well the lady must have mistaken my car for another neighbors car, same make and model, the only difference was their car had snow on it still which also covered the license plate. Her windows were broken and one tire was flat, there was a decent sized hole in there. I told them about the ticked off lady and that it may have been her, I haven’t been contacted by anyone so as far as I’m aware of my job was done, time to enjoy my weekend off!

Wow! I feel bad for the neighbors and their car. I wonder if he happened to get the license plate number of 4W. Then the police could find her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good tip for next time.

One person guesses at where he lives.

Well, that’s not how it happened.

I’m assuming this comment is referring to the neighbor. I hope so too.

Yup. Figures.

Talk about a stressful drive home from work!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.