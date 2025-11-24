Goodwill Shopper Shared How She Makes Yarn Out of Old Sweaters She Buys
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a cool idea!
A woman named Emilee posted a video and showed viewers what she likes to do with old sweaters that she buys from Goodwill stores.
Emilee bought a cotton sweater for $5.99 from a Goodwill store and then she got to work unwinding the yarn from the sweater.
She wrote in a text overlay, “Only 25% of clothing donated to thrift stores actually sells.”
She then wrote, “Free will is making yarn balls out of a thrift store sweater.”
In the video’s caption, Emilee wrote, “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Nice work!
Check out the video.
@ourshieldmaiden
Reduce, reuse, recycle ♻️ 🥰 #froggingyarn #yarntok #yarn #crocheting #knitting
Emilee posted another video and informed viewers that, “11 million tons of clothing waste goes to landfills in the USA each year.”
@ourshieldmaiden
Reduce, reuse, recycle ♻️ #yarn #crochet #knit #knitting #yarntok
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
What a cool idea!
