Goodwill Shopper Shared How She Makes Yarn Out of Old Sweaters She Buys

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is a cool idea!

A woman named Emilee posted a video and showed viewers what she likes to do with old sweaters that she buys from Goodwill stores.

Emilee bought a cotton sweater for $5.99 from a Goodwill store and then she got to work unwinding the yarn from the sweater.

She wrote in a text overlay, “Only 25% of clothing donated to thrift stores actually sells.”

She then wrote, “Free will is making yarn balls out of a thrift store sweater.”

In the video’s caption, Emilee wrote, “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”

Nice work!

Check out the video.

@ourshieldmaiden

Reduce, reuse, recycle ♻️ 🥰 #froggingyarn #yarntok #yarn #crocheting #knitting

♬ original sound – ||•~Yoriee Dump•~|| – user95460937742

Emilee posted another video and informed viewers that, “11 million tons of clothing waste goes to landfills in the USA each year.”

@ourshieldmaiden

Reduce, reuse, recycle ♻️ #yarn #crochet #knit #knitting #yarntok

♬ original sound – Ketso

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What a cool idea!

