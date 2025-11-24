Goodwill Shopper Shared How She Makes Yarn Out of Old Sweaters She Buys

Well, this is a cool idea!

A woman named Emilee posted a video and showed viewers what she likes to do with old sweaters that she buys from Goodwill stores.

Emilee bought a cotton sweater for $5.99 from a Goodwill store and then she got to work unwinding the yarn from the sweater.

She wrote in a text overlay, “Only 25% of clothing donated to thrift stores actually sells.”

She then wrote, “Free will is making yarn balls out of a thrift store sweater.”

In the video’s caption, Emilee wrote, “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”

Nice work!

Check out the video.

Emilee posted another video and informed viewers that, “11 million tons of clothing waste goes to landfills in the USA each year.”

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What a cool idea!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.