Goodwill Store Employee Said That Labubu Toys Keep Getting Donated Because They’re Not Popular Anymore

by Matthew Gilligan

Do you remember when Beanie Babies were all the rage…

And then they suddenly weren’t?

Well, according to a Goodwill store worker named Aran, the same thing is happening right now with Labubu toys.

Aran told viewers, “We’re seeing 20 to 30 Labubus be donated every day to the point that we’ve had to start throwing them out.”

He continued, “We were shocked and thought for sure that they were Lafufus. You know, fake. But we did some verification, and it turns out that they were real.”

Aran said he and his fellow workers were originally excited about getting the Labubus in because they get first shot at merchandise, but they didn’t stop coming in.

Aran said, “We get so many every day that we literally can’t give them away. We’ve had to start trashing the non-desirable ones and using them as sponges to clean the floors because they actually retain water really well.”

He added, “We’ve also been getting huge tubs of matcha and bars of Dubai chocolate because I guess no one wants that anymore either.”

Aran then said, “I think it’s a real shame that this is happening, but, you know, trends come and go, and I’m sure we’ll be getting Nintendo Switch 2s and air fryers in soon enough.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Trends come and go and it looks like the days of Labubu might be over and done with.

