Google Street View Captured Heartwarming Images In 2012, Which Are Still A Comfort To TikToker

Google Street View is a fun feature that lets you see homes and other things along the street, and if you want, you can even go back in time to see what things looked like.

When a TikToker did this, she saw her young self playing catch with her Grandpa in a heartwarming moment, so she made a little slideshow of it.

The video begins with two kids in the shade and grandpa in the son with a glove on. The caption says, “And somewhere on Google Earth, it’s 2012. My grandpa is still alive, and he’s teaching me how to play softball.”

Awwww.

The next picture is a more straight-on image, and it shows grandpa waving at the Google Street View car. The description of the slideshow reads, “I miss you so much. You were my biggest role model.”

This is such a sweet memory.

The images go on as the street view car passes by, leaving a wonderful memory for this young woman. The song she put over the slideshow sings, “To this day when I hear that song, I see you standing there on that lawn…” So sweet.

I love this memory for her.

It is amazing that such great experiences were caught by a random Google Street View car. I’m so glad that the woman found these.

Apparently, there is a whole trend going on where people find old images on Street View.

It could be of people, or of houses, or other landmarks, before they were changed.

