Grieving Young Man Wanted Some Of His Dad’s Sentimental Belongings, But Both Of His Brothers Refused To Give Him Anything Despite His Pleas

Losing a parent is often one of the hardest things you can go through. So you want whatever can help you with your grief.

See why that makes this story so heartbreaking.

AITA for being upset that my half brother won’t give me my Dead Dad’s Guitar? I’m the oldest of 5 kids I’m raising 4 daughters with my husband in our home. Earlier this year we remodeled a guest suite above our garage so that my brother could get on his feet after moving back in state and graduating college.

So it makes the following more complicated and upsetting.

My brother is a twin and he and his sister have a different Dad than my two other brothers.

My Dad died unexpectedly 5 years ago and he was only 54. He had 3 children, myself being the oldest, and my two younger brothers. My stepmom handled his death poorly which is understandable, but it resulted in no funeral, no obituary, and really no closure at all. She cut off contact with me after I requested a shirt of my Dad’s. I had to watch as instead my brothers got quite a few of my Dads belongings and knew that I got nothing. My brothers and I don’t have contact, they have always been abusive towards me and that only escalated after my Dad’s death.

All I wanted was a shirt so I could smell him, but I would have taken anything honestly. My Dad was an engineer by trade and musician as a hobby. He had a collection of guitars and loved music. Most of his guitars went to my brother whom he was closest with, and whom also avidly played metal guitar. I believe that is what my Dad would have wanted.

But the loss that followed is infuriating and personal.

Other items got distributed to the remaining brother, one being a guitar nobody was crazy about, except for me. It was a Gretsch model my Dad had gotten because he loved the Beatles, and this was the same model played on the Beatles White Album. My Dad always played Beatles songs for me and it was sort of our thing, I would have liked the guitar, but it went to another brother. This is where it gets weird. This brother didn’t care for the guitar. He also has a history of being very cruel to me. Fast forward to this last Christmas where my half brother now lives with me, he actually comes home with that Gretch guitar of my Dad’s (again, not his dad) saying he was gifted it. I was crushed. I do know this was done just to hurt me. But I also know that my half brother didn’t mean to solicit that type of thing. Further more, he doesn’t even know how to play it. My mom and I sort of explained to him that the guitar was my father’s and had great meaning to me, as I was cut out after my Dad died. The guitar remained in his possession collecting dust, however.

So he gave it one more shot.

Recently, my half brother announced he found a new place and will be moving and I decided to ask if maybe he could leave my Dad’s guitar behind, explaining again how much it meant to me. It sucks because the guitar was never a gift to him from my other brother, it was meant to hurt me. But my half brother wouldn’t entertain it for a minute. I know I can’t make him do it as it is his now. When he bluntly retorted, “no, never,” I did express frustration and deep disappointment. So, AITA for being upset about being yet again shut out?

Here is what folks are saying.

It makes this that much more upsetting.

This makes sense.

Part of grief is moving on.

Good question. I was thinking the same thing.

How kind. I love this.

How strange that these items weren’t in the will and that the will wasn’t managed by a lawyer.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.