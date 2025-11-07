Grocery Store Worker Almost Got Run Over By A Rude Customer, But When Confronted, She Responded With “The Customer Is Always Right”

Some people think money gives them power over others.

A grocery worker had a close call when a customer almost hit her and other people with her car.

Instead of apologizing, she stormed inside and demanded that his manager fire him.

But the worker quickly found out that his manager had his back.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I work in a grocery store and was almost run over in the parking lot The lady driving the car comes marching into the store. She starts yelling at me for getting angry at her. When I tell her that she almost ran over me and several customers, she responds with: “The customer is always right” and “I’m gonna get your manager and get you fired.”

This woman is wondering why some customers are too rude and entitled.

Manager politely takes me aside to talk to me privately. Hr tells me I am not in trouble and that he had to go through a similar situation earlier that day. Seriously though, what the hell is wrong with some people? They actually believe that they can nearly run down a worker with their car. And not get crap for it because they are paying some minuscule money for groceries.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This is the height of arrogance, says this one.

Finally, nice revenge. Lol.

No, the customer is not always. right.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.