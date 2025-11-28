Groom Planned His Dream Wedding With His Fiancée, But Felt Distraught When His Best Friend Had To Miss The Ceremony Because Of Work

Planning a wedding means balancing dreams, deadlines, and a dozen opinions that all somehow matter.

When one groom realized his best friend’s career might keep him from attending the big day, he faced an impossible choice between locking down his “dream venue” and staying loyal to one of his closest friends.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITA for not having my best friend (best man!) attend my wedding? I am looking to lock in a wedding venue that my fiancée describes as a “dream venue” in late 2026. It ticks all the boxes for us, but there is one issue on my side of things…

As of now, one very important seat would be left empty if they continue with their current plan.

My best friend, who would be my best man, is a professional musician in a fairly renowned band. He tours the world and will usually do a national tour once a year at some of the country’s biggest venues (outside of stadiums!). I’m so proud of him and think it’s such a great achievement. However, he is more or less booked up until 2027.

This groom tried to explore other avenues, but nothing seemed to line up.

Between October and the end of the year, he has two dates that he may be free. We checked with our venue, and those dates are already taken by other couples. Additionally, we are trying to avoid certain dates because our close friends are getting married around the same time. My partner says if I really wanted him there, she would understand. And I do, I really do.

But he isn’t sure it’s smart to put everything on hold just for one person.

But I don’t particularly want to move our whole plan to 2027 and push back things like a honeymoon, buying a house, and having kids. We have spoken about it briefly, and he suggested for me to “do what you have to do.”

He can’t shake the feeling that somehow he’s going to let someone down.

But I still feel really guilty. AITA for wanting to go ahead with my wedding with or without him?

Life doesn’t stop for anyone’s schedule, and that’s a tough lesson to have to learn.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter thinks the choice ahead of him is quite clear.

Maybe there’s a compromise that could help him include his best friend in his special day.

This user acknowledges that it’s a tough spot to be in.

It’s looking like the couple should just move forward with their original date, even if everyone they love can’t be there.

At the end of the day, life won’t always line up perfectly, but that’s no reason to hit pause on happiness.

True friends will celebrate the marriage no matter when or where it happens.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.