Gym Member Was Mistaken As An Employee By A Rude Woman, So She Ignored All The Woman’s Demands

Some people just won’t accept when they’re wrong.

This gym member encountered a rude, demanding woman at the gym. The woman was so certain the member was a gym employee that she wouldn’t listen to the staff when they told her otherwise.

Read the full story below.

Lady lost her mind when I wouldnt clean her mat. I live close enough to my mother that we do this CrossFit class together every Saturday. It’s fun and we bond. The class is an hour long, and at the beginning, we grab mats and weights (we tend to grab a few different types depending on the workout the guy assigns). You have to be early to this class because it’s popular, and my mom and I grab spots in the back. The class fills up, and all the regulars take their spots. There isn’t much room, but there is space in the front. For the first half hour, everything is going well. Then this lady comes in. She walks into the center of the room and stares at us, then goes and grabs a mat. I head over to a station on the TRX and begin my set. When I come back, I see this lady has pushed my mat into my weights and has made herself a spot. My mom is livid, but I wave her off. Don’t get me wrong, I’m annoyed, but it happens and I continue the class. Five minutes later, our instructor gives us the next set of workouts. I finish my workout on the mat and see there is a free TRX (if you don’t know what it is, it’s basically a rope you attach to the wall and do different exercises with). As I am pushing through a set, someone taps my shoulder. It’s this lady.

This rude woman was treating this gym member like garbage.

“You finished ten. I counted. Stop hogging.” First of all, I did not. Secondly, our instructor has us go through the sets twice in a round, so I was planning to go through twice. THIRDLY, THERE WAS A FREE ONE RIGHT NEXT TO ME. I point out the free one and she rolls her eyes and says something snarky about how I wasn’t being mindful of customers. She then demands that I show her how we are doing the workout. I kinda show her my form, and then Mike, the trainer comes by. She smugly looks at me and is like, “Good, someone is doing their job around here.” I just shrug it off and try to finish my set in peace. I go back to my workout and don’t have anything to do with her until the end of class. At the end, our instructor hands out wipes for us to clean the mats before we return them. My mom was returning the weights while I was wiping our mats. As I’m wiping my mom’s down, a mat is thrown at me and lands on my hands (I’m on my hands and knees). I look up and it’s this woman again. She is kind of smugly looking down at me, throws down her wipe, and then begins to walk away. I get up with her mat and hand it back to her.

The exchange went like this.

Me: “Excuse me, that’s not where you leave them.” Her: “What? You are cleaning them. You need to clean mine.” Me: “Yeah, just this one and mine.” Her: “What makes her special?” Me: “She is my mom.” Her: “That doesn’t matter. It’s your job to clean these.” I was kinda floored at the idea I worked there. Only because I am working on losing weight. I’m not obese, but I certainly don’t have a trainer’s body. Me: “I don’t work here.” Her: “Stop being bratty—It’s clear you work here.” Me: “What?” Her: “You clearly work here. I can see your uniform. Plus, you were helping that woman the whole time.”

The woman was told several times that the gym member doesn’t work there.

For the record, the supposed uniform was black leggings and a black tank, and there wasn’t one. Me: (Picking up my mat and my mom’s) “I do not work here. Leave me alone.” She then begins screaming the instructor’s name and he comes up, with my mom right behind him. She has seen some of the stuff and was pretty much over this lady’s nonsense. Mike, on the other hand, has no idea. He can tell from my face that I’m annoyed. Mike: “What’s going on?” Her: “You need to fire this woman. She is refusing to clean my mat and spent the whole lesson ignoring me.” Mike, who at this point understands my annoyance: “She doesn’t work here—but I can clean your mat. I also should tell you that we don’t clean mats in the future.”

She was still insisting to get her fired.

At this point, the lady huffs out and marches downstairs. I think that’s the end of it until my mother and I go down and see this woman screaming at the front desk. She sees me and then points. “HER—GET THAT BRAT FIRED.” (She used brat wayyy too much.) The front desk guy is this pretty innocent kid. Probably in high school. “She doesn’t work here, ma’am.” At this point, her face is as red as it gets. She screams and then walks out. My mom made us wait inside till she left the parking lot. Probably for the best.

Staff or not staff, she shouldn’t treat anyone that way.

Here’s what other people are saying about this story.

A valid question.

This one’s hilarious.

Here’a an excellent point.

This person calls the woman awful.

Fingers crossed.

Apparently, “I don’t work here” is too hard for some people to understand.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.