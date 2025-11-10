He Promised To Sell His Car To A Guy With A Sick Mom, But Now He’s Ghosting Him

Selling a car is a big deal, and usually takes some serious planning to make sure everything runs smoothly.

So, what do you do when you promised someone one thing, but now they’ve ghosted you?

That’s what happened to this Reddit user, and now they’re coming to the comments for advice.

Let’s get the full story.

WIBTA if I sell my car to someone else?

So I recently bought a new car, and now I’m selling my old one. It’s already been a week since I posted the car on Marketplace. A person (X) came last friday (6 days ago), offering me a $500 deposit, which I accepted because he was for sure going to buy the car.

Seems pretty straight forward…

X also told me that he was about to come the next day to pick up the car and give me the final amount of money. We also took pictures of both our driver’s license. Here comes the problem. Saturday, I asked him what time would he come, no answer. Sunday I sent him another message, no answer. Monday in the morning, X finally answered my messages, telling me that he couldn’t come or answer because his mom went to the hospital on saturday (which I understand, my dad fought cancer many years ago). X also told me that he would try to come whenever it’s possible. So I’ve told him that there were no problem at all and I could wait a bit because he seems like a good guy and I feel sorry for him. It’s now thursday, and X ghosted me since his answer on monday.

This is where the conflict comes in.

Yesterday, my landlord gave me some pressure to move the car tomorrow, either way I’ll have to pay for a whole month of a parking spot. I don’t know what to do anymore. I’m thinking about giving X an ultimatum, because he’s been ghosting me for 5 total days, and it’s not my problem if his mom is sick. I also can’t manage to have problems with my landlord because of X ghosting me. WIBTA if I decide to give X an ultimatum (tomorrow), and tell him that if he doesn’t answer I will sell the car to someone else and give him his $500 back? The thing that is retaining me is the fact that his mom is sick, and where I live it’s not really a thing to give back a deposit.

Let’s see what the comments said.

This person suggested communicating more.

Another commenter thinks his plan is perfect.

Overall, most commenters suggested reaching out again.

While this person thinks returning the deposit is best.

Overall, this person is clearly very respectful and understanding!

Communication is always key, no matter what.

