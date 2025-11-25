Her Erratic Neighbor Asked Her To Install CCTV Camera To Catch Her Possibly Imaginary Stalker, So This Woman Told Her That She Should Ask The HOA For Help Instead

Neighbors help each other, but not with unreasonable requests.

AITA for not installing a camera to help catch my neighbors “stalker” My fiancé and I live in an apartment & condo community, and have a neighbor who we have at times wondered about her mental health and stability. On multiple occasions, we have heard her outside on her balcony, which is across from ours, yelling at someone. She has called this person a loser, a creep, and threatened to call the police, and every time we look outside, there is nobody there. It happens at all hours of the evening and night, and our units are situated so that if we look out our balcony door, we can see straight over to hers. We have been in our living room watching TV when she started yelling and looked over to see absolutely nothing abnormal going on.

She finally stopped me one day and told me she has a stalker who climbs up onto her second-story balcony. She claims this person disconnects both her security cameras and even her Wi-Fi prior to climbing up there. He does not attempt to contact her or enter her property. I asked her what he looks like, if she has any idea who he is… she said she has actually never seen him, but she knows he is there. She asked if we would be willing to put a camera up on our balcony, pointing in the direction of hers, to see if we can catch anything. I told her I would speak to my fiancé but that I did not think he would be comfortable with it, and for months she never mentioned it again.

Until the other night, when she stopped my fiancé while he was walking the dog to ask why we wouldn’t put a camera up for her. I heard them start to go back and forth and stepped outside to see what was going on. She basically thought we were terrible for not looking out for her, and could not believe we would not do anything to help her. We asked if she had ever spoken to the HOA or her property manager about this since she rents, and she admitted she had not. We tried to calmly explain to her that we were not comfortable with essentially setting up surveillance on her property and taking time out of every day to send her any footage. We added that if she feels threatened, she needs to speak with someone who can actually do something about it. The conversation ended with her telling us that we were what is wrong with the world, and that she is embarrassed for us and our lack of consideration for others. Are we the jerks for admittedly not believing this stalker even exists, and not putting up a camera?

